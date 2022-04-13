‘We have to put our kids first’: Volusia County Schools names interim superintendent

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The search is on for a new superintendent of Volusia County Public Schools.

“We need to talk about right now,” said Jamie Haynes, vice chairman. “We have to put our kids first.”

In a surprise, last-minute move Tuesday night, Superintendent Scott Fritz was fired by the school board months before his contract was set to expire.

“Dr. Fritz made it very clear to me he does not want to be here,” said Ruben Colón, chairman.

The school board discussed the possibility of hiring former deputy superintendent Carmen Balgobin. She recently took a position with Broward County Public Schools.

“I’m hoping this would be a promotion she would consider,” Colón said.

In the meantime, human resources director Rachel Hazel will serve as interim superintendent.

“I looked at someone who had the love of Volusia County in their heart and has been dedicated here, that’s why I chose Ms. Rachel Hazel,” Haynes said.

Fritz will receive a payout of more than $186,000, per his contract.

We’ll keep you updated on the search for the new superintendent.

