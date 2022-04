If you’re looking for a guitar that sounds great, looks great and won’t break the bank, might we direct your eyes and ears to Cort’s new Gold-OC6 Bocote acoustic?. The new model features, as its name suggests, back and sides made of bocote, an exotic tonewood known to be tonally similar to rosewood. In addition to top-notch tone, bocote is aesthetically stunning, with a majestic wood grain pattern in yellow, orange and dark brown with distinct black lines.

GOLD ・ 3 DAYS AGO