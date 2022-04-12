ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado AG Offers Privacy Enforcement, Rulemaking Philosophy

bloomberglaw.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoordination among attorneys general is key to rulemaking and enforcement under privacy laws as more states greenlight legislative proposals,. Facilitating conversation...

news.bloomberglaw.com

Comments / 0

Related
protocol.com

The Silenced No More Act just became law in Washington state

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has signed the Silenced No More Act into law, making Washington the second state in the nation after California to put rules in place that prevent businesses from imposing non-disclosure agreements that bar workers from discussing certain kinds of illegal harassment and discrimination. The law, which...
WASHINGTON STATE
bloomberglaw.com

California Bar’s Policies Don’t Protect Public, Audit Finds (1)

Latest audit prompted by failing to respond to Girardi complaints. California’s system for overseeing the legal profession failed to adequately investigate attorneys “despite lengthy patterns of complaints against them,” the state auditor said in a report released Thursday. “We found that the State Bar prematurely closed some...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
California State
State
Virginia State
Local
Colorado Government
State
Utah State
bloomberglaw.com

ANALYSIS: Is California’s New Privacy Agency Set Up to Fail?

When California voters approved the California Privacy Rights Act of 2020 (CPRA), they signaled that the groundbreaking California Consumer Protection Act (CCPA)—the closest thing Americans have to the privacy protections enjoyed by individuals in Europe—was not enough. They wanted more consumer rights and more enforcement. They even created a brand new government entity, the California Privacy Protection Agency (CPPA), to regulate the new law’s provisions.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado Attorney General#Rulemaking#Philosophy#Attorneys
WETM

Judge blocks Biden vaccine mandate for federal contractors

A federal judge on Tuesday blocked President Joe Biden’s administration from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees of federal contractors, the latest in a string of victories for Republican-led states pushing back against Biden’s pandemic policies. U.S. District Court Judge R. Stan Baker, in Augusta, Georgia, issued...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FloridaDaily

Florida Joins Alabama, Georgia AGs in Suing Biden Administration for Not Enforcing Immigration Law

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced this week she is bringing a multi-state action against President Joe Biden for failing to enforce federal immigration law. The attorneys general of Alabama and Georgia joined Moody in a complaint for declaratory and injunctive relief, arguing that the president is failing to perform the duties required by Congress by continuing to operate under unlawful immigration enforcement priorities. Under these priorities, the Biden administration is refusing to detain and deport criminals in the country illegally—directly contrary to federal law, the attorneys general insisted.
FLORIDA STATE
eenews.net

Supreme Court EPA order: A warning for Biden regulators?

The Supreme Court’s move yesterday to revive a Trump-era EPA permitting rule could serve as a warning for the Biden administration on how it should proceed with other regulations that have been struck down by lower courts. Yesterday’s emergency order reinstated a 2020 rule that limited the long-standing role...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Rolling Stone

FBI Documents Expose Bureau‘s Big Jan. 6 ‘Lie‘

Click here to read the full article. In the aftermath of the Jan. 6 insurrection, the FBI told Congress and the American people that the agency had failed to prevent or fully prepare for the worst attack on the U.S. Capitol in more than 200 years in part because it lacked the authority and capabilities to more aggressively monitor social media, where much of the planning for the insurrection took place. As FBI Director Christopher Wray told Congress last summer, the FBI had circulated intelligence materials and other resources before Jan. 6, but the agency had limits in what it could...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Go Fund Yourself! The Public Isn’t Interested in Paying Top Oath Keeper’s Jan. 6 Legal Bills

Click here to read the full article. In our crowd-funded age, one might assume that being the founder of a nearly 40,000 member militia would confer advantages when it comes to raising cash online. But for Stewart Rhodes — the Oath Keepers honcho charged with leading a seditious conspiracy to block, by force, the transfer of power from Donald Trump to president Joe Biden — appeals for help funding his legal defense fund have gone all but unanswered. Rhodes was indicted just after the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurgency, and since Jan. 31 a banner headline at the top of...
CHARITIES
Reason.com

SCOTUS Could (and Should) Strike Down California's Animal-Rights Law

The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear an important challenge to a terrible, regressive California animal-rights law that violates the U.S. Constitution, fairness, and common sense. The challenge was filed by the nation's largest pork producers, most of whom may no longer be able to supply pork to the California market due to Proposition 12, an animal-rights law adopted by California voters in 2018.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

BLM defends multimillion-dollar mansion purchase in lengthy Twitter thread

Black Lives Matter defended their multimillion-dollar mansion purchase with donor funds, in a lengthy Twitter thread on Monday. The left-wing group came under fire last week after their lavish home purchase was exposed by New York Magazine. According to the report, "the California property was purchased for nearly $6 million in cash in October 2020 with money that had been donated to BLMGNF (Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation)."
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy