NFC Physics Students Tour the National High Magnetic Field Laborator

Topological kagome magnets RMn6Sn6 (R"‰="‰rare earth element) attract numerous interests due to their non-trivial band topology and room-temperature magnetism. Here, we report a high entropy version of kagome magnet, (Gd0.38Tb0.27Dy0.20Ho0.15)Mn6Sn6. Such a high entropy material exhibits multiple spin reorientation transitions, which is not seen in all the related parent compounds and can be understood in terms of competing magnetic interactions enabled by high entropy. Furthermore, we also observed an intrinsic anomalous Hall effect, indicating that the high entropy phase preserves the non-trivial band topology. These results suggest that high entropy may provide a route to engineer the magnetic structure and expand the horizon of topological materials.

CHEMISTRY ・ 28 DAYS AGO