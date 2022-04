Democrats and advocates for the care economy are girding for another uphill fight over spending for child care and pre-kindergarten. A letter being circulated by Rep. KATHERINE CLARK (D-Mass.) and Sens. ELIZABETH WARREN (D-Mass.) and TINA SMITH (D-Minn.) and obtained by Playbook will call on President JOE BIDEN to push a reconciliation bill “that lowers the cost of child care for families, expands access to pre-K, and invests in the early childhood workforce and infrastructure.”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 17 DAYS AGO