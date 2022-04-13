ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

2 Dead, 5 Wounded in Separate Bronx Shootings Within an Hour

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice are investigating two separate shootings in the Bronx that left two people dead and five wounded Tuesday night in the span of an hour, authorities said Wednesday. Cops responding to a call for shots fired on Olinville Avenue in Allerton around 10 p.m....

Economist
3d ago

The same headlines, yesterday, the prior days, and the future days to come! Be careful folks. You have a better chance winning the Powerball lottery, than avoid being being shot or pushed onto a subway track in the NYC.

