Accidents

Worker injured after propane tank 'catastrophically' fails at Yukon construction site

By Avery Zingel
alaskareporter.com
 3 days ago

At least one worker on a construction site for Normandy Manor was injured on Monday when a one-pound propane cylinder used for hot...

alaskareporter.com

WPRI 12 News

Construction worker dead after partial collapse of parking garage in Boston

BOSTON (WPRI) — A construction worker is dead after a downtown Boston parking garage that was under construction collapsed on Saturday. Boston Fire Commissioner Jack Dempsey said his department responded to the Government Center parking garage at about 5:40 p.m. He said the victim was doing demolition work inside the parking garage in a construction […]
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

At least five dead in 50 car pile-up on Missouri highway

At least five people are confirmed dead and several injured in a massive pile-up of 40 to 50 cars and trucks on Missouri’s Interstate 57 highway.The casualties could rise as rescue crews work to assess the damage and injuries, with a mobile morgue set up near the Mississippi County crash site.Mississippi County EMS director Zach Bolden said conditions were foggy when emergency crews responded to the pile-up of between 40 to 50 vehicles, according to 23WIFR.Drone footage of the scene showed multiple large semi-trailers and small cars strewn across the highway in flames and smoke.Early indications point to one of...
ACCIDENTS
Fox5 KVVU

Cocaine found hidden inside propane tank in Mesquite

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Mesquite police made an unusual discovery during a traffic stop. Police found two propane tanks they say looked different from each other. Police tell FOX5 the driver of a car, with one passenger, committed a traffic violation and was pulled over. Officers said the suspects told them they were going camping but say they never saw any cooking gear in the car.
MESQUITE, NV
11Alive

Crews extricate workers at Atlanta construction site

ATLANTA — Three workers are injured after a wall fell at a construction site on Saturday morning. A spokesperson with Atlanta Fire Rescue said crews responded to a construction site at 97 Stratford Drive NW around 11:30 a.m. A caller told authorities a wall fell on workers at the...
ATLANTA, GA
KFDA

4 people injured after Sunray Animal Hospital construction building collapsed

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Four people were injured after the Sunray vet clinic that was under construction collapsed this afternoon. According to the Sunray Collegiate Independent School District Superintendent Marshall Harrison, four subcontractors were injured after being trapped under the collapsed structure and were transported to a hospital. “Some sustained...
SUNRAY, TX
CBS Sacramento

Greyhound Says Bus Found Apparently Abandoned On I-80 Near Donner Lake Was Stuck Due to Tire Chain Issue

DONNER LAKE (CBS13) – A Greyhound bus that appeared abandoned shut down westbound Interstate 80 in the Sierra for a time Thursday evening. California Highway Patrol’s Truckee division posted about the strange find as snow started to blanket the high country. Tagging Greyhound in the post, CHP wrote “want to come pick up your bus that your driver abandoned on I-80 westbound, west of Donner Lake? Just in case anyone was wondering why 80 westbound was shut down in Truckee!” Officers later located the driver, and Greyhound has since released a statement that claims the bus got stuck due to the inclement weather and a tire chain issue. “Due to safety concerns, the passengers and driver were transferred to a passing schedule, returning to the original bus after speaking with highway patrol. Once repaired, the bus was then transferred to Reno,” Greyhound said in a statement. Chain controls remain in effect on I-80 as of Friday morning.    
TRUCKEE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Evacuations Ordered As Propane Tanks Leak In San Francisco Bayview District

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Evacuations following a leak from two large propane tanks in San Francisco’s Bayview District were lifted and the situation resolved, the fire department said. A fire department tweet at 9:36 a.m. said the propane leak happened on the 1200 block of Van Dyke Ave. near Ingalls St., a street in an industrial area with many warehouses. Lt. Jonathan Baxter said in a video posted on Twitter that the incident involved two 1,000 gallon propane tanks that have a small leak. Baxter said both fire department personnel and the San Francisco Police Department were going door to door to notify businesses of the evacuations. The evacuations were lifted as of 11 a.m. after the leak was stopped. No injuries were reported.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Daily Mail

Businessman who led the construction of his dream home despite having no building experience allowed workers to go BAREFOOT and wear no safety gear on site, breaching health and safety rules

People living next to a construction site where a man trying to build his dream home while allowing workers to dig barefoot, have spoken of their 'nightmare'. Mustapha Matib, who is not a builder, took it upon himself to act as principal contractor for the project to build the new home, in Gibralter Lane, Denton, in Greater Manchester.
ECONOMY
FireRescue1

NIOSH issues new report on 2019 Maine propane explosion that injured 6 FFs

FARMINGTON, Maine — A new report from the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health adds little to what's already known about the 2019 propane explosion in Farmington that killed a 68-year-old captain and injured six firefighters. The 71-page report's recommendations, which suggest the emergency responders to the initial...
FARMINGTON, ME

