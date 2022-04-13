Great Lady Singers of Jazz at the Elks’ Crystal Hall this Saturday

"There's a joy to living that's still available to us. It's always available to you no matter what you're going through." –Jon Batiste. Jon Batiste reminds us of the myriad and wondrous truths of the human psyche. There's something infectiously joyous and vibrant about the music and lyrics of the ferociously talented pianist and singer. Listening to We Are, his Grammy Award-winning album of the year, is like going through a time machine of musical styles—R&B, gospel, old-school rock, jazz, classical, and hip-hop—and yet coming back to the pulse of what's happening right now.

