Tigers and Red Sox play, winner secures 3-game series

Boston Red Sox (2-3) vs. Detroit Tigers (2-3)

Detroit; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (0-0, 5.40 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (0-0, 6.75 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, two strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -120, Tigers +102; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers and Boston Red Sox meet on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Detroit had a 77-85 record overall and a 42-39 record at home last season. The Tigers averaged 2.8 extra base hits per game, including 1.1 home runs.

Boston went 92-70 overall and 43-38 on the road a season ago. The Red Sox slugged .449 as a team in the 2021 season while hitting 1.4 home runs per game.

INJURIES: Tigers: Kyle Funkhouser: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Chafin: 10-Day IL (groin), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Red Sox: Trevor Story: day-to-day (illness), Josh Taylor: 10-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (right rib stress fracture), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

