DULUTH, Minn. – In a week filled with departures from the UMD men’s hockey team, Wednesday we found out that a pair of Bulldogs will be back next season. Tanner Laderoute and Jesse Jacques will return for their fifth year with the program. Both were freshmen at UMD when the Bulldogs won their second straight national title back in 2019. Laderoute and Jacques are the only seniors who will be returning next season.

