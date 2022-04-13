ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Google lawsuit alleges fraud suspect used their platform for pandemic 'online puppy scam'

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yUJnG_0f7dpSBo00

Google is going after an alleged fraudster that the company claims is behind a number of online scams selling puppies.

The tech giant filed a lawsuit on Monday, saying the person responsible has been "perpetrating a puppy fraud scheme to exploit the COVID-19 pandemic for personal gain."

The online posts come with the promise of purebred puppies, with sweet pictures to match. However, court documents list 20 sites, believed to be connected to the defendant.

The suit names a person who is said to live in Africa. The company claims the suspect used several Google services in online puppy scams.

RELATED: Imposters posing as PG&E workers demand pay or power goes out

Court documents claim people were sending hundreds of dollars in exchange for puppies that never arrived. The suspected intent was to exploit the COVID-19 pandemic and the demand for puppies that came along with it.

"The damage is actually two parts, the emotional and financial," San Jose State University (SJSU) tech expert Ahmed Banafa said.

He added, to any animal lover- especially one in search of canine companionship- one look at a cute face could be enough to let your guard down.

Court documents uncover Google was tipped off by AARP, which had been contacted by a victim.

ABC7 News asked, "How bad does the scamming have to be for Google to step in in this way?"

"The statistic is out, 35% of the online scam is actually, you know, a puppy scam," Banafa answered. "So that tells you how bad it is."

VIDEO: Woman out $100K after believing she was in romance with Bruno Mars

Would you give Bruno Mars $100,000? The video shows the February 2021 court appearance of a Houston man accused of posing as the pop star to romance a woman into sending him thousands of dollars.

The Google suit points to a study that found puppy scams increased by 165% in the U.S. from January to October 2021- compared to the same period in 2019, before COVID hit.

Such scams are a concern for the Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA.

"It's disappointing that there are people out there taking advantage of individuals who want to add an animal to their home," Buffy Martin-Tarbox, Communications Manager for Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA said. "And that's really difficult for organizations such as ourselves, because we have animals available for adoption."

However, if you are browsing, experts encourage you to be aware. Banafa said most illegitimate websites will try to avoid any real-time contact. He warns fraudsters will talk about payment, before the pet. Additionally, when it comes to making a purchase, he said people should use a method that will ultimately protect themselves.

RELATED: Job listing could be scammers trying to steal your information, FBI warns

Martin-Tarbox told ABC7 News, "We would encourage people to look at it as dating. You know, if you find someone online that looks attractive and seems like they're going to be a good fit for you, you don't marry them without meeting them."

"So, it's probably best to not add a family member until you actually meet that animal," she continued.

Court documents read, "Defendant will continue to perpetrate fraud and abuse Google's services unless stopped."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0f7dpSBo00

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

"One, it's good that the tech companies are taking notice of it and understanding that people can abuse the excellence of their products and algorithms," he said. "Number two, now people know about it."

Most of the sites in the scam have been disabled, but we're listing the ones that remain active here, without linking to them, so you can be aware of them: emilypuppyfarm.com; barbarafarmhavanesepuppies.com; jerrysbassethoundhome.com; laurapuppyfarm.com; monicapuppyfarm.com; and myshibainupuppies.com

ABC7 News reached out to Google for comment, but did not hear back. AARP declined our request for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

New Scam Coming From Your Own Cellphone Number

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A scam is circulating the nation and it’s coming from an unlikely source: your own cellphone number. Chris Welch, an editor and reviewer at “The Verge,” normally writes about how technology can help you. But on Monday the latest scam popped up on his phone: a text from himself. “To see it as your own number – there’s something weird and unsettling about that. And so I checked on Twitter, and sure enough, a big wave of people had gotten this text,” Welch explained. He said the text congratulates you for paying a bill and includes a link. Welch clicked on...
MIAMI, FL
TechRadar

Google is suing a scammer over the cruelest scheme imaginable

As employees around the world began working from home (opens in new tab) during the pandemic, many sought the companionship of a pet to make the transition a bit easier. However, scammers were well aware of this and with searches for “Adopt a Dog” spiking on Google Search (opens in new tab) with more people stuck at home, they saw the opportunity to target people at their most vulnerable according to a new blog post (opens in new tab) from Google.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruno Mars
IFLScience

If Someone Sends You This On Facebook Messenger, Don't Click The Link

A phishing scam is doing the rounds on Facebook Messenger – and it uses just four words to trick people into sharing their details. The scam is spread from compromised accounts of friends and family and has an innocuous message: “look what I found.” It is followed not by a cute picture of a raccoon in a party hat, but by a link.
INTERNET
Phone Arena

Delete these Android apps before they slowly bankrupt you

While Android malware is by no means a novel threat for the billions of active users around the world, it really feels like the platform's security issues are only getting worse with time, as bad actors continue to improve their havoc-wreaking methods and Google is simply not doing enough to keep you protected.
CELL PHONES
komando.com

How to know if hackers are in your phone

The iPhone has a reputation for being secure. Apple has a closed operating system (as opposed to Android’s open-source) and more closely monitors and vets apps in the App Store. And with just one model of phone, the iPhone, Apple can more easily push out updates and put pressure on its users to download them.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Online Scams#Fbi#Puppies#Pg E#Court#San Jose State University#Sjsu#Abc7 News
Android Authority

How to turn off your active status on Facebook

A couple of clicks will let you hide whether you're online. Facebook lets your friends see when you are active on the site or using the Facebook Messenger app. If you don’t want anyone to know if you are online or not, turning off your active status is the best way to do so. Here’s how to turn off your active status on Facebook.
INTERNET
Phone Arena

Over 100,000 Android users installed this password stealing app from the Play Store; delete it now!

Security researchers have stumbled upon an app that Google has removed from the Google Play Store after it was downloaded over 100,000 times. What makes this app so deadly is its ability to collect personal data from smartphone users' Facebook accounts. French mobile security firm Pradeo (via ZDNet) says that this app uses malware called "Facestealer,"
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Cash App breach impacts millions of U.S. customers

Block, formerly Square, has revealed a security breach impacting up to 8.2 million current and former users of Cash App, its mobile payment and investment service. The San Francisco-based company said in a recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that the breach was an inside job allegedly carried out by a former employee.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
AARP
ZDNet

Fake Android shopping apps steal bank account logins, 2FA codes

Researchers say that malicious Android applications disguised as legitimate shopping apps are stealing Malaysian bank customers' financial data. On Wednesday, ESET's cybersecurity team published new research documenting three separate apps targeting customers who belong to eight Malaysian banks. First identified in late 2021, the attackers began by distributing a fake...
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Google was quietly collecting your Messages and Phone app data

This article has been updated to make it clear that Google Messages transmits a partial SHA256 hash, making it possible to determine the message content only in the case of short texts. What you need to know. A new study found that the Messages and Phone apps were quietly sending...
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Microsoft: These hackers are using a simple trick to hide their Windows malware

Microsoft has exposed Tarrask, a piece of malware from a likely China-backed, state-sponsored hacking group that targets Windows machines by creating invisible scheduled software updates. The Windows maker has attributed the malware to Hafnium, the same hacking group that the US and UK blamed on Exchange Server hacks last year.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

How to Use Facebook's New Messenger Shortcuts

Have you ever muted a group chat to avoid getting distracted by notifications, only to find out later on that you missed an important message? If you've not experienced this before, chances are good that you would have experienced it soon. But that no longer has to be the case....
INTERNET
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
58K+
Followers
8K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy