Jake Paul has commended Tommy Fury on facing a step-up in competition on the undercard of Tyson Fury’s fight against Dillian Whyte this month.Tyson Fury defends the WBC heavyweight title against Whyte in a main-event match-up at Wembley Stadium on 23 April, after the champion’s half-brother Tommy competes earlier in the evening.Former Love Island contestant Tommy Fury has a professional boxing record of 7-0 with four knockouts, but the combined record of his previous opponents ahead of their meetings with the Briton has thus far been 14-175-3 – with one of those fighters having lost 102 times before facing...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO