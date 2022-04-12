ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Facebook Must Face Suit Over Teen Lured Into Sex Trafficking

bloomberglaw.com
 3 days ago

Facebook knowingly participated in trafficking, plaintiff says. must face a suit in Texas court alleging that it benefited from sex trafficking when...

news.bloomberglaw.com

Comments / 0

Related
thesource.com

Transgender Model Shauna Brooks Reveals Relationship with Benzino, Says She is Tired of Hiding Their Relationship

Transgender model Shauna Brooks has put Benzino on blast, posting recordings online highlighting her relationship with the rapper. Brooks states that she isn’t attempting to “out” the rapper and his romantic preferences but is choosing to place her relationship in the forefront, as opposed to hiding their love privately. Benzino has resisted her wants in fear of people would “look at him crazy.”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Rolling Stone

FBI Documents Expose Bureau‘s Big Jan. 6 ‘Lie‘

Click here to read the full article. In the aftermath of the Jan. 6 insurrection, the FBI told Congress and the American people that the agency had failed to prevent or fully prepare for the worst attack on the U.S. Capitol in more than 200 years in part because it lacked the authority and capabilities to more aggressively monitor social media, where much of the planning for the insurrection took place. As FBI Director Christopher Wray told Congress last summer, the FBI had circulated intelligence materials and other resources before Jan. 6, but the agency had limits in what it could...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Black Enterprise

North Carolina Couple Set To Buy Historic Black High School Files Lawsuit, Claiming Racial Discrimination

A North Carolina couple looking to purchase a historic Black high school in Huntersville has filed a lawsuit accusing the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Historic Landmarks Commission of racial discrimination. In the lawsuit, filed last month, Tyson and Regina Bates claim the commission is deliberately blocking their chances of buying Torrence-Lytle School by...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Trafficking#Lured
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
bloomberglaw.com

SmileDirectClub Must Face Suit Over Alleged False Ads (1)

A consumer deception case against SmileDirectClub LLC can proceed, as the complaint sufficiently alleged that the company misleadingly characterized its plastic orthodontic aligners and related services as equivalent to traditional in-person orthodontic treatments, a federal court in Tennessee said. The court denied SmileDirectClub’s ...
TENNESSEE STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Las Vegas Lawyer Shot by FBI During Raid Faces SEC Ponzi Lawsuit

A lawyer and his firm are among a group that schemed to raise $449 million for investments in purported litigation settlements, then misappropriated funds for boats and a private jet, the SEC alleges in federal court in Nevada. Matthew Wade Beasley, Beasley Law Group PC, and nine other defendants took...
LAS VEGAS, NV
AFP

Judge slashes Tesla's damages to ex-employee in racism case

A San Francisco judge on Wednesday slashed the $137 million in damages Tesla was told to pay a former employee in a racial discrimination case down to $15 million but upheld the verdict. Tesla was ordered in October to pay Black former employee Owen Diaz $137 million in damages for turning a blind eye to racism the man encountered at the firm's Silicon Valley auto plant.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Verge

Judge slashes Tesla’s payout to Black employee who alleged rampant racism

A judge reduced the amount of money that Tesla will have to pay to a Black former employee who successfully sued the company for racial harassment and discrimination. Last October, a jury awarded Owen Diaz, who worked as an elevator operator at Tesla for nine months in 2015–2016, $137 million in damages after he accused the company of ignoring racial abuse and discrimination.
FREMONT, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy