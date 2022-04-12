ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

NYPD locates van sought in Brooklyn subway shooting

kafe.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — A gunman in a gas mask and a construction vest set off a smoke canister on a rush-hour subway train in Brooklyn and shot at least 10 people Tuesday, authorities said. Police were scouring the city for the shooter and found a rental van possibly connected to...

kafe.com

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Woman shot in the face outside Brooklyn NYCHA building: NYPD

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — A gunman shot a woman in the face outside a NYCHA complex in Brooklyn Monday night, police said Tuesday. The suspect, who knows the victim, walked up to her around 10 p.m. and opened fire. She was struck in the face and right arm, police said.  EMS rushed the victim to the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
The Independent

Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
State
Iowa State
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
State
Connecticut State
State
Arizona State
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Philadelphia, NY
WDTN

Who is Frank R. James? Suspect in Brooklyn subway attack

UPDATE: Police arrested Frank R. James on Wednesday afternoon. He’s been charged with a federal terrorism offense. SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Frank R. James was upgraded from “person of interest” to “suspect” Wednesday morning in connection with a subway attack in Brooklyn, Mayor Eric Adams said. Police identified James, 62, hours after 10 people […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
PIX11

Man slapped woman several times inside Manhattan subway station: NYPD

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man slapped a woman multiple times Monday, eventually taking off with her phone, police said. The 26-year-old victim was on an escalator leading to the Bowling Green station when the man approached her. He then slapped her multiple times before removing her cellphone and fleeing toward the No. 5 train […]
MANHATTAN, NY
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
PIX11

Woman punched multiple times in unprovoked subway attack: NYPD

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (PIX11) – Two men punched a woman in the face multiple times in an unprovoked attack on a subway train in Brooklyn, the NYPD said. The assault happened on March 2 at 5:25 p.m., police said. While on a soundbound A train approaching the Jay Street subway station, a 28-year-old woman was approached […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
CBS New York

Police seek suspects in Brooklyn shooting that injured teen

NEW YORK - The NYPD has released new video of a shooting that left a teenager in critical condition in Brooklyn.Police say you can see the 16-year-old boy outside a building in Crown Heights trying to run through a door.It happened Monday night on Sterling Place and Rochester Avenue.Police say a gunman fired one shot, hitting the teen in the chest. The gunman then walks way and takes off with an accomplice.Police are looking for both suspects.The victim is expected to survive.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Teen shot in doorway of Brooklyn building: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police launched a manhunt this week for two suspects involved in a shooting that injured a 16 year old in Brooklyn. The incident — shown in the video above — happened on Monday just before 9 p.m., police said. The teen boy was opening a door to a building in […]
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Subway#Shooting#Ap#Hispanic#Asian#U Haul Van
CBS New York

NYPD: Armed suspects caught on camera robbing Brooklyn convenience store

NEW YORK - The NYPD is trying identify a pair of suspects caught on video robbing a Brooklyn convenience store clerk at gunpoint.It happened at the Fulton Smoke & Convenience store on Crescent Street at around 11:30 a.m. back on March 14.Police said one suspect pointed a gun at the 34-year-old worker while the other went behind the counter and stole cash from the register and other items.The suspects also stole the worker's cellphone, police said. The worker was not hurt.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
KESQ

Teen attacked by group inside subway station

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) — A group of about seven men are wanted for attacking a teenager in a train station in Brooklyn. The NYPD released surveillance video showing the group repeatedly punching the 14-year-old boy. It happened on Monday, March 14 at 3:57 a.m. on the mezzanine...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
MTA
CBS New York

2 NYPD officers injured after cruiser T-boned in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Four people, including two police officers, were rushed to the hospital overnight after a police car was T-boned as it was headed to a call. It happened around 12:30 a.m. at Park and Bedford Avenues in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. The NYPD says the police car had its lights on when a Mercedes went through the intersection. Two officers and two people in the Mercedes were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver was arrested for DWI. 
BROOKLYN, NY
Rolling Stone

Frank R. James, Suspect in NYC Subway Shooting, Arrested

Click here to read the full article. Police have apprehended a Frank R. James, the 62-year-old who was named a suspect in the April 12 shooting at a New York City subway that left at least 16 people injured, 10 from gunshot wounds. Law enforcement officials first told CNN Wednesday that James had been arrested. ABC News reports that James was apprehended near St. Marks Place and First Avenue in the East Village section of Manhattan after people in the area alerted authorities that James was seen walking around in the area. Police took James into custody at 1:42 p.m. without...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Girl, 7, grazed by bullet in Brooklyn shooting

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 7-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet in a Brooklyn shooting on Monday, police said. The girl and her 28-year-old mom were at the corner of Surf Avenue and West 30th Street when they heard gunshots around 3 p.m., officials said. They rushed home to their apartment. About two […]
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy