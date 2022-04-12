ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hampton, CT

Softball 2022: HKHS Defeats East Hampton 11-2

By Kathy Brown
hk-now.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubmitted by Jeffrey Talbott, Coach. The Haddam Killingworth High School Varsity Softball team defeated East Hampton on Monday, April 11, 2022, by a final score of 11-2. HK’s Kaleigh Bodak pitched 5 scoreless innings,...

