ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California Prune Board Highlights Study Showing Benefits of Prunes for Bone Health; Andrea N. Giancoli and Mary Jane De Souza Comment

By Peggy Packer
andnowuknow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROSEVILLE, CA - Touting the health benefits of a product is a key strategy to get consumers to start paying attention to said product, especially as immunity-boosting offerings garner shopper focus. The California Prune Board is highlighting the advantages provided by daily prune consumption, revealing key insights from a recent study....

www.andnowuknow.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

3 Supplements To Take For Increased Hair Volume And Shine, According to a Doctor

Everyone wants full, shiny hair with minimal effort. While there are styling products, techniques, and even colors that will give you the illusion of fuller, shinier hair, finding ways to get it naturally is ideal. Your hair is a window into your internal health—when something is off on the inside, it can show through the quality of your hair. Eating a nutrient dense diet is a crucial component of strong physical health, and nutrient deficiencies can sometimes be attributed to hair thinning and dullness. Supplements can be a great support in bridging the gap between what you’re not getting and what you need.
HAIR CARE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Health
City
Roseville, CA
LIVESTRONG.com

The One Snack a Dietitian Wants You to Eat Every Day for Longevity

While picking on potato chips doesn't deliver much in the way of nutrients, choosing the right kind of snack can positively affect your health today ​and​ in the future. Yep, if you're strategic about your snack choice, these itty-bitty in-between bites boast big benefits, like helping to fight off harmful free radicals and prevent serious diseases. One snack option offers all this and more. We're talking about nuts, folks.
NUTRITION
shefinds

Dietitians Agree: The One Processed Food You Should Stop Eating Immediately For High Cholesterol

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States. While uncontrollable things like genetics and aging can make you predisposed, your lifestyle, specifically diet and exercise, are two of the biggest factors that raise your risk. One thing in particular that you should be aware of when monitoring your heart health is your cholesterol levels.
DIETS
The Independent

Family of terminally ill girl with ‘days to live’ can’t afford heating due to soaring energy costs

The mother of a terminally ill girl with just “days to live” says she can’t afford to keep the heating on due to the cost of living crisis. Anastasia Hazell, seven, was diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour last March and given just one year to live.Mother Alexandra Hazell, 35, said that she is struggling to keep the heating on in the family’s home as her daughter’s condition deteriorates.Alexandra said: “The cost of living has just skyrocketed. We’ve had to turn the heating off twice.“We just want to spend time with her but all my time is spent worrying about...
RELATIONSHIPS
studyfinds.org

Goodbye supplements! Combining these foods boosts mood, fights disease, and supercharges your health

LONDON — The nutrition supplement industry collects billions of dollars from health-minded individuals who aim to nourish their bodies and specific organs simply through a pill or powder. Experts say everything we need for peak health can be found right in the foods we put on our plates — especially when we combine products. But a recent survey of 2,000 British adults shows that 21 percent of people have little or no understanding of vitamins and minerals and their role within their body.
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bone Health#Bone Density#Bone Mineral#California Prune Board#Nutrition Advisor#Prunes
scitechdaily.com

Gain Muscle Mass and Lose Fat: Can Weekly Prednisone Treat Obesity?

Obese mice gain muscle mass and lose fat with once-weekly prednisone. Daily prednisone promotes obesity, but weekly prednisone has ‘strikingly different’ results. Weekly prednisone promotes nutrient uptake into muscles and improves lean body mass. Many people take daily prednisone for immune conditions, resulting in weight gain and development...
CINCINNATI, OH
shefinds

Nutritionists Say This Is The One Herb You Should Put On Literally Anything For A Faster Metabolism

The best ways to support a swift and healthy metabolism include eating a well-balanced diet, hydrating frequently, exercising regularly and sticking to a consistent sleep schedule. With that said, there are many foods that can help promote smoother digestion and can aid greatly in your weight loss journey. We checked in with dietitians, nutritionists and health experts to learn more about one versatile herb that can be put on or in practically anything and that is often linked to healthy digestion. Read on for tips and suggestions from Sara Chatfield, MPH, RDN, registered dietitian and nutritionist at Health Canal, Dr. Daniel Boyer, M.D. health and nutrition expert at Farr Institute, Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet, and Lahana Vigliano, MS, CCN, certified clinical nutritionist and CEO of Nuvitru.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
shefinds

The Absolute Worst Breakfast Pastry For Your Metabolism, According to Nutritionists—It's Not Bagels!

If supporting your metabolism is your ultimate goal, it’s important to not only eat a well-balanced diet, drink lots of water and exercise regularly, but also to know what foods to limit (and ultimately avoid) for healthier digestion and preventing weight gain. With that said, many of us reach for breakfast pastries first thing in the morning to start our day out with a convenient treat. While this might be okay once and a while, health experts we spoke with warn that denying yourself a healthier breakfast can lead to an energy crash later on, among other negative effects. Read on for tips from David Brendan, registered dietitian and nutritionist, Alisha Temples, licensed nutritionist, and Dr. Virginia Blackwell, health and nutrition expert.
WEIGHT LOSS
marthastewart.com

Eating Cranberries Every Day Could Benefit Your Heart, New Study Reveals

Do you have a favorite fruit? While apples, oranges, and bananas are common picks, you don't want to overlook other delicious and nutritious options you can grab from your local market. Take cranberries, for example: You could reap benefits far beyond a satisfying snack just by incorporating the sweet-tart fruit into your daily diet. A recent study published in the journal Food & Function found that the natural substances in cranberries could boost the health of your blood vessels in addition to decreasing your risk of developing cardiovascular disease.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Fox News

These are the worst cooking oils for your health, experts say

Next time you cook up a storm or scan an ingredient list, steer clear of these bad-for-you oils. "Chronic, low-grade inflammation is the root cause of many diseases common to Western society. This inflammation is the result of, in part, an imbalance in omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids," said Trista K. Best, registered dietitian, Balance One Supplements. "Both are essential fatty acids, but omega-6 is highly inflammatory when it outnumbers omega-3's and it is consumed in large amounts in the standard American diet."
FOOD & DRINKS
MindBodyGreen

3 Habits I'm Adopting For Daily Gut Health, Recommended By A Gastroenterologist

Spring cleaning season has arrived, and I've already donated old clothes, reorganized my drawers, and dusted all of the previously neglected nooks and crannies of my apartment. As soon as I accomplished all of that, I started wondering what other environments I could help restore (once I'm in my cleaning mode, it's hard to break me out of it!). Since all of the external spaces were in order, I decided to go internal.
HEALTH
Medical News Today

Nordic diet may improve cholesterol, blood sugar, even without weight loss

Researchers investigated the health effects of a healthy Nordic diet (HND) using metabolic analysis. They found that the diet positively affects glucose metabolism, cholesterol, and cardiometabolic risk. They conclude that metabolic analysis is an effective way to assess dietary outcomes. The HND consists of berries, fish, root vegetables, and rapeseed...
DIETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy