Goleta, CA

Scheduled Work on Cathedral Oaks Road & NW Corner of Calle Real and Glen Annie

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConstruction work on Cathedral Oaks Road between Glen Annie Road and Los Carneros Road will continue through the remainder of this week with lane closures from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m....

Cathedral Oaks Road Pavement Work Update

The City of Goleta is currently working with our contractor, Toro, on the reconstruction of Cathedral Oaks Road as part of our annual Pavement Project. We recently completed the section from Alameda Avenue to Glen Annie Road and are now working on Glen Annie Road to Los Carneros. Work has been taking place Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. with flaggers directing traffic.
GOLETA, CA
