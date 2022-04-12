ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orono, ME

UMaine Extension greenhouse plastic recycling program opens April 19

 3 days ago

University of Maine Cooperative Extension expects to open its Greenhouse Plastic Recycling (GPR) program April 19 with drop-off sites available statewide through Nov. 21. Plastic eligible for recycling is clear, low-density polyethylene...

