Troubled Relationship

Kim Kardashian Reveals She Didn't Speak to Kanye West for Months During Divorce

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West went through an extended period of silence amid their divorce proceedings. During the latest episode of Dear Media's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, the 41-year-old reality star said she didn't speak to West, 44, for months after she filed for divorce in February...

