Virginia State

Virginia Elections Official Resigns After Racist Online Posts Get Exposed

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
 3 days ago

We expect those in positions of political power to be standup citizens, but sometimes even they can be as corrupt as the criminals they’ve been appointed to punish by law.

David Dietrich, an elections official out of Virgina, proved that theory to be true after the discovery of his racist online messages using the N-Word and calling for a “good public lynching” of Democrat rivals led to his recent resignation.


As reported by AP News , the office of Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin confirmed that Dietrich was in fact resigning following a public demand for it by Youngkin and other officials. The situation came to a head last Friday when the Republican Party of Hampton posted a message on Facebook to address the controversy (seen above), calling Dietrich out for using, in their words, “abhorrent and unacceptable racist language that has no place in our Party or our Commonwealth.”

More info on what was unearthed below, via AP:

“The group included a screenshot of the apparent post, which was dated Feb. 17, 2021, and appeared to have been removed or made private by Monday. The screenshot included language criticizing Lloyd Austin, the nation’s first Black secretary of defense, and retired Army Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré, who was tapped by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to review the Capitol’s security after the Jan. 6 insurrection.

‘We are being forced into a corner by these enemies of the People,’ the post said. ‘If it is civil war they want, they will get it in spades. Perhaps the best way to pull us back from the brink is a good public lynching.’”

Following Dietrich’s initial refusal to resign after receiving widespread backlash, Youngkin doubled down on his request this past Saturday by tweeting, “As governor, I serve all Virginians. I won’t accept racism in our Commonwealth or our party. The abhorrent words of a Hampton Roads official are beyond unacceptable and have no place in Virginia. It’s time to resign.”

One down, a countless amount more to go.

