Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present New Orleans-based singer/songwriter Carsie Blanton and her trio, plus Asheville, NC-based duo The Knotty G’s at Next Stage on Saturday, April 30 at 7:30 pm.
Carsie Blanton writes anthems for a world worth saving. Inspired by artists including Nina Simone and Randy Newman, her songs encompass a wide range of genres, from sultry pop to punk-tinged Americana. Whether alone with her electric guitar or fronting her “handsome band,” Carsie delivers every song with an equal dose...iputney.com
