Gators ready up for spring game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Noles247) - Florida State (19-13) shut out Florida (21-12) for a 5-0 victory on Tuesday night. Jonah Scolaro (3.1 IP, season-high 5 Ks), Conner Whittaker (career-high 3.2 IP, 5 Ks), Wyatt Crowell (perfect eighth), and Davis Hare (perfect ninth) combined for FSU’s third shutout of the season. The Gators produced just two hits as they were shut out for the first time this season. Alex Toral (two-run HR) and Brock Mathis (solo HR) led an early offensive outburst as the Seminoles scored a season-high five first-inning runs. The Seminoles didn’t commit an error in the field. Mike Martin Jr. is now 3-2 against the Gators.
