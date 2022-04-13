ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex, NJ

Jennings, High Point shut out No. 19 Jefferson - Softball recap

By Jason Bernstein
 2 days ago
Megan Jennings threw a seven-hit shutout, striking out five and walking three in High Point’s 1-0 victory over Jefferson, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, in...

