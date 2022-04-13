Jennings, High Point shut out No. 19 Jefferson - Softball recap

Normally when coaches call for a pitching change, the replaced pitcher is not seen until they take the mound again for the next game. But that did not happen on Tuesday night for Petersburg softball. Head Coach London Booker made a pitching change to replace freshman Raychelle Traynham in the middle of the second inning. But after a few pitches from the reliever to get the Crimson Wave out of the inning, Traynham took to the mound in the third.

