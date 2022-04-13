ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darlington, WI

Baldwin touts federal funds for rural hospital during stop in Darlington

By Logan Reigstad
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LBNeY_0f7XMtaA00
WISC-TV/Channel3000.

DARLINGTON, Wis. — U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin visited the site of a new hospital in Lafayette County on Tuesday after the project received millions of dollars in federal money.

The Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County in Darlington received $4 million to help build its new facility on the city’s south side, Baldwin’s office said.

Kathy Kuepers, the hospital’s CEO, said the current hospital was built in 1952 and efforts to replace it date back four years.

The federal money, she said, will go a long way toward making the project a reality.

“With the $4 million that (Baldwin) has been instrumental in getting for us, we were able to add that to our replacement facility and it’s a once-in-a-lifetime dream that’s coming true for us,” Kuepers said. “It’s a great thing for our community, not only for the healthcare aspect and the sustainability of healthcare in rural areas but the economic impact it brings to this community.”

Baldwin also visited the Iowa County Food Pantry in Dodgeville, which will receive $54,000 in funding through the Southwestern Wisconsin Community Action Program.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 2

Related
Urban Milwaukee

Senator Baldwin Votes for Federal Funding Legislation that Increases Support for Communities and Families Struggling with Mental Health and Substance Use Disorders

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin voted for much-needed funding increases for mental health and substance use disorder programs in the 2022 fiscal year appropriations bill that passed Congress last week. “Many people are struggling with depression, anxiety, and other mental health challenges as the result of a...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FireRescue1

Wis. assistant chief dies after farm accident, FD says

CAMBRIDGE, Wis. — Cambridge Second Assistant Fire Chief Randy North died while serving his community as a firefighter, the Fire Department said Saturday. North died during active duty after a farm accident, the Cambridge Volunteer Fire Department said. The Fire Department did not provide further information about how and when North died.
CAMBRIDGE, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Drilling For Gold in Wisconsin

Plans to conduct exploratory drilling for gold and copper in north-central Wisconsin appear to be moving ahead now that a Canadian mining company has received an exploration license. GreenLight Metals, a Toronto-based company, submitted a $5,000 bond to the state and received an exploration license on Feb. 17 doing business...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Health
City
Dodgeville, WI
Darlington, WI
Government
State
Wisconsin State
City
Darlington, WI
City
Baldwin, WI
County
Lafayette County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Lafayette County, WI
Government
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘This is the right thing to do:’ Dane County Jail announces program to fight addiction-related crime

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Jail announced a new program Tuesday meant to help its residents fight opioid addiction. The Medication Assistance Treatment program will allow the jail’s nurses to administer the prescription drug Subutex to those who were already being treated with the medication before they entered the jail. “A large number of people entering our jail system...
DANE COUNTY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tammy Baldwin
WBAY Green Bay

COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Positive test rate climbing

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin added almost 1,300 new coronavirus cases since the last report on Friday, the most on a Monday report since February 28. The Department of Health Services (DHS) says there were more than 520 cases Friday, 460 cases Saturday, and 310 cases on Sunday. Three...
WISCONSIN STATE
WNCT

Rural hospitals in NC struggling to keep doors open

(WGHP) — Access to a rural hospital could be the difference between life and death. Rural hospitals report seeing sicker and poorer patients than urban hospitals, and 25% of them across the county are at risk of closing their doors to patients by 2023.   That’s according to a study done by Chartis Center, which […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Project A#Federal Funds#The Memorial Hospital#Channel 3000
WBAY Green Bay

Denmark man charged under new health care worker threat law

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Denmark man has been charged under a newly signed law that makes threatening a health care worker a felony in Wisconsin. Larry Born, 43, is charged with Threat of Bodily Harm to a Worker in a Health Care Facility, Terrorist Threats, Disorderly Conduct, and Computer Message-Threaten/Injury or Harm.
DENMARK, WI
WTAJ

Punxsy Area Hospital ranked in top 20 rural hospitals

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Punxsutawney Area Hospital has recently been named a Top 100 Rural and Community Hospital, for the fourth consecutive year. In addition to being named a Top 100 Rural and Community Hospital, PAH has received an additional distinguished honor for the 2022 year. The National Rural Health Association (NRHA) has […]
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin Supreme Court justices question ballot drop boxes

Skeptical Wisconsin Supreme Court justices are questioning whether state law allows for voters to give their absentee ballot to someone else to return or whether drop boxes can be placed outside municipal clerk offices. The court’s ruling later this spring or summer is expected to establish rules for the upcoming midterm election where the battleground state’s Democratic governor and Republican U.S. senator are on the ballot. The court heard oral arguments on Wednesday. State law is silent on drop boxes. The court fight centers on guidance issued by the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission that allowed for multiple drop boxes outside clerk offices. 
WISCONSIN STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

4 advantages rural hospitals had during the pandemic

Despite the many challenges of the pandemic, the small teams and close knit communities of rural hospitals helped those organizations overcome challenges of the pandemic in ways large, urban hospitals couldn't, according to a March 22 report in Health Affairs. The authors of the report spoke to emergency management leaders...
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
beckershospitalreview.com

The effects of rural hospital closures: 4 things to know

Rural hospital closures have negative effects on the local economy, especially following prospective payment system hospital closures, according to a study published March 21 in Health Services Research. The study analyzed 1,759 nonmetro counties from 2001 to 2018 using a difference-in-differences approach to estimate a hospital closure's impact on income,...
HEALTH SERVICES
Vail Daily

Letter: Give federal funds back

The Eagle County commissioners asked for public input about what to do with federal COVID-19 relief funds. One could only choose from their selections. I reluctantly chose a couple. But what I really wanted them to do with that money is give it back, to be applied to the federal...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
News Channel Nebraska

Hansen recognized as a top rural hospital CEO

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A Columbus CEO is receiving national recognition. Last month, Becker’s Hospital Review recognized Mike Hansen, president and CEO of Columbus Community Hospital, as one of the “67 rural hospital CEOs to know.”. Hansen has led CCH for the past 13 years, holding overall responsibility for...
COLUMBUS, NE
Sioux City Journal

Reynolds touts accomplishments during Sioux City campaign stop

SIOUX CITY -- Gov. Kim Reynolds told dozens of supporters at a re-election campaign kickoff event Friday morning in Sioux City that she has "followed through" on the promises she made to voters, with the help of Republican state legislators. "We're protecting the unborn and we're supporting and standing up...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy