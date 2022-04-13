Baldwin touts federal funds for rural hospital during stop in Darlington

WISC-TV/Channel3000.

DARLINGTON, Wis. — U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin visited the site of a new hospital in Lafayette County on Tuesday after the project received millions of dollars in federal money.

The Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County in Darlington received $4 million to help build its new facility on the city’s south side, Baldwin’s office said.

Kathy Kuepers, the hospital’s CEO, said the current hospital was built in 1952 and efforts to replace it date back four years.

The federal money, she said, will go a long way toward making the project a reality.

“With the $4 million that (Baldwin) has been instrumental in getting for us, we were able to add that to our replacement facility and it’s a once-in-a-lifetime dream that’s coming true for us,” Kuepers said. “It’s a great thing for our community, not only for the healthcare aspect and the sustainability of healthcare in rural areas but the economic impact it brings to this community.”

Baldwin also visited the Iowa County Food Pantry in Dodgeville, which will receive $54,000 in funding through the Southwestern Wisconsin Community Action Program.

