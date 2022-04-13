Augie powers its way past Northern State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AUGUSTANA) – -No. 16 Augustana baseball defeated the Northern State Wolves in a Tuesday doubleheader, 6-0 in game one and 10-2 in game two.

The Vikings move to 27-6-1 overall this season and 17-3 in NSIC action. The Wolves drop to 10-15 overall and 5-6 in conference play.

Game One: Augustana 6, Northern State 0

Seth Miller started on the mound for the Vikings and stayed for all seven innings. Miller recorded four strikeouts and held the Wolves to just four hits in the win. He improves to a record of 4-1 on the season.

The Vikings got off to an early lead when Will Olson hit a long ball over the right field fence to score Jordan Barth and Carter Howell and push AU to three runs. Howell reached base after he was hit by a pitch and Barth reached on a single that passed the NSU second basemen.

In the sixth inning, Jordan Barth scored on a balk by the Wolves’ pitcher. Barth ended up on third base after hitting a single to right field, stealing second and advancing to third base after Drey Dirksen was hit by a pitch.

Olson added another run in the sixth inning after a single from Jaxon Rosencranz.

To cap off the scoring in the seventh inning, a sacrifice fly from Howell brought home Jason Axelberg to put the Vikings up by six runs to none.

Barth logged three hits and two runs in the victory and Olson led AU with two hits and three RBI.

Game Two: Augustana 10, Northern State 2

Starting the second game of the doubleheader on the mound was Caleb Saari. Saari pitched 7.0 innings and logged six strikeouts. Evan Furst took over for Saari to begin the eighth inning. Drey Dirksen entered the game and spent one inning on the mound for the Vikings, striking out three batters. Josh Olson stepped on the mound for the ninth inning and logged one strikeout.

Augustana got on the board first and early with Jaxon Rosencranz scoring on a sacrifice fly to the NSU center fielder by Jason Axelberg.

In the third inning, Carter Howell hit a solo bomb to left field to push the lead to two over Northern State.

Howell singled to the left side in the fourth inning, bringing home JT Mix and Jack Hines in the fourth inning and AU held a 4-0 lead.

In the eighth inning, Augustana got busy and added six runs. A single from Axelberg started it off for the Vikings when Mix scored another run. Hines was brought home soon after when Howell singled to the pitcher.

Jordan Barth tallied three more RBI when he went yard and scored Axelberg and Ben Ihrke. Closing out the scoring for Augustana in game two was Michael Schoettmer, scoring on a wild pitch.

Northern State got on the board with one run in the eighth inning and added another run in the ninth inning.

Eight Vikings in the lineup recorded at least one hit and Hines and Axelberg led with four hits each. Howell logged four RBI in the game, Barth had three RBI and Axelberg had two RBI.

Up Next

Augustana returns to Ronken Field on April 15-16 for a three-game series against the Wayne State Wildcats. First pitch on Friday is slated for 4 p.m.

