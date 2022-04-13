ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Quick Six: Which rookie QB fits the Panthers, most important Hornet, Knights home opener & more

Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a4xST_0f7XMgLx00

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Three quarterbacks were in town today. We discuss of the three, which one we feel fits the most with the Panthers.

Who’s the most important Hornet on the court for the Atlanta play-in game? That’s a tricky one, we give you the answer.

Tuesday was the Knights’ home opener, we talk about which pitcher WE could take yard.

What ball player we want to strike out the most, Bristol’s dirt race, and how many pitches it would take us to get a solid base hit off John Parke.

All on Tuesday’s Quick Six.

