SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — After two years of barely scraping by without any foot traffic, the owners of a San Francisco Chinatown camera store breathed a sigh of relief when tourists finally started trickling back in — only to get nearly robbed and attacked with hammers Monday. It all started around 3:20 p.m. when a group of three teens walked in and asked about the price of a camera. They hung around for about three minutes and left, only to return about 30 minutes later. “All of a sudden, they pulled out a hammer and they started trying to smash the...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 23 DAYS AGO