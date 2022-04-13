ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

CSL takes the show to Truist Field for Knights home opener

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — A week into the season and the Charlotte Knights are finally back home in Truist Field.

CSL takes the show to the ballpark where Will Kunkel and Joe Murano go 1-on-1 with former big league 3 rd baseball and current Knights manager Wes Helms.

They chat about the first week away and what’s in store for baseball fans in Charlotte.

