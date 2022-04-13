CSL takes the show to Truist Field for Knights home opener
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — A week into the season and the Charlotte Knights are finally back home in Truist Field.
CSL takes the show to the ballpark where Will Kunkel and Joe Murano go 1-on-1 with former big league 3 rd baseball and current Knights manager Wes Helms.
More from CSL
- Quick Six: James Borrego’s future, Hornets play-in loss, biggest positive from 2022 season & more
- Hornets postseason hopes crushed by Young, Hawks in 132-103 blowout
- Quick Six: Which rookie QB fits the Panthers, most important Hornet, Knights home opener & more
- CSL takes the show to Truist Field for Knights home opener
📲 Download the QC News app to take Charlotte Sports Live and the latest news on the go.
They chat about the first week away and what’s in store for baseball fans in Charlotte.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.
Comments / 0