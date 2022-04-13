Former Wildcats F Sam Thomas signs training camp deal with Mercury

As fans and loved ones hope for Brittney Griner’s safe return from Russian detention, her charitable initiatives will continue in her absence. Griner’s WNBA team, the Phoenix Mercury, announced earlier this week that it will carry out B.G.’s Heart and Sole Shoe Drive, an initiative that the WNBA star has organized since 2016 to provide shoes for locals in need. And for the first time, similar charity efforts in honor of Griner will take place in all 12 WNBA markets with commitments from every team in the league, according to the Mercury’s announcement.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO