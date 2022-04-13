Former Wildcats F Sam Thomas signs training camp deal with Mercury

The Connecticut Sun signed forward Aleksa Gulbe and guards Alexus Dye and Delicia Washington to training camp contracts on Tuesday. Dye, a 6-foot forward from Tennessee, averaged 10.2 points and 7.7 rebounds during the 2021-2022 season and was selected to the SEC All-Tournament Team. She began her collegiate career at Gulf Coast State, where she won a junior college national title and was named a WBCA Two-Year College Coaches’ All-American, NJCAA Division I second-team All-American and MVP of the 2019 NJCAA National Tournament. She then moved on to Troy University where she received several accolades including All-Sun Belt second team (2019-20), All-Sun Belt first team (2020-21), and Sun Belt Player of the Year (2020-21).
