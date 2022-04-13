ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Former Wildcats F Sam Thomas signs training camp deal with Mercury

By ARIZONA SPORTS
 2 days ago
The Phoenix Mercury signed former Arizona Wildcats forward Sam Thomas to a training camp deal on Tuesday. “Couldn’t leave (Arizona),” Thomas said in an announcement on Twitter. “Super excited for this opportunity.”. Thomas was...

