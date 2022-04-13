Santa Rosa County Commissioner pointing fingers following Oyster Bay Wildfire

MILTON, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County School District is hosting a Teacher Job Fair on Saturday. It will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at East Bay K-8 School in Navarre. "The district is seeking professionals wanting to be teachers and join the Santa Rosa County District Schools educational team," the county says in a release. "School administrators will be there to meet, and interview interested educators and make conditional job offers onsite. All educator certifications, including alternative certification, statements of eligibility, or those interested in obtaining certification – including spring 2022 college graduates – are encouraged to attend."

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL ・ 25 DAYS AGO