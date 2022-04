Gas prices have stabilized a bit in the last couple of weeks with most pumps at $3.89 to $3.94 today. St. Cloud State Economist and Dean School of Public Affairs, King Banaian joined me on WJON today. Banaian expects gas prices to be on the slow increase, barring anything unforeseen, through spring into the summer months. He says unleaded gas at $4.30 a gallon at some point this summer is likely the peak. Banaian doesn't expect to see gas locally make it to $4.50.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 28 DAYS AGO