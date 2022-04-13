Kings' Viktor Arvidsson: Dishes pair of helpers

The NHL’s regular season is winding down, some teams are jockeying for playoff positioning, while others are battling for home-ice advantage or trying to edge their way into the Spring tournament for the Stanley Cup. For the Montreal Canadiens, who this season have suffered the most man-games lost in NHL history, their season will mercifully come to an end after the regular season. At that point, Habs fans will patiently await the results of the 2022 NHL Draft Lottery to see if they can win and have the first overall selection for the first time since the 1980 Draft.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO