Los Angeles, CA

Kings' Viktor Arvidsson: Dishes pair of helpers

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Arvidsson had two assists in Tuesday's 5-2 win over Chicago. The...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

Wild Check-In: Boldy, Middleton, Fleury, Benn & Hartman

The Minnesota Wild’s last week of hockey was a bit rougher than the past month or so. They played three games but lost two out of the three. They lost to both the Nashville Predators and St. Louis Blues while also taking down the Los Angeles Kings. The Wild have struggled a bit without the presence of Jon Merrill, Matt Boldy, and Matt Dumba, but hopefully, that will be a short-lived issue as Boldy has already rejoined the lineup.
SAINT PAUL, MN
fantasypros.com

Kevin Fiala delivers two goals at home

Kevin Fiala and the hosting Minnesota Wild defeated the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday by a score of 5-1. He provided a pair of goals, a plus-3 rating, three shots and one block through 20:21 minutes of ice time. Fantasy Impact:. Fiala's first goal (which was also the game-winner) was the...
NHL
Beaumont Enterprise

Retired Predators Star Pekka Rinne Selling Sleek Nashville Home for $5M

Now retired from the NHL, Pekka Rinne is skating away from his home in Nashville, TN. The sensational showpiece is on the market for $4,999,990. The longtime Nashville Predators netminder picked up the brand-new build in 2019 for $2.2 million. It sits on a 2-acre corner lot in the West Meade neighborhood.
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

NHL Buzz: Johnson expected to make NHL debut with Blue Jackets

Atkinson, Hart out for Flyers; Greenway likely won't travel with Wild. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Columbus Blue Jackets. Kent Johnson, the No. 5 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, and University of Michigan teammate Nick Blankenburg...
COLUMBUS, OH
markerzone.com

CANADIAN JOURNALIST TREMBLAY RIPS SHEA WEBER IN RECENT STORY

Montreal Canadiens captain Shea Weber has not played at all this season due to injury, and he may never play in the NHL again. Being a captain, it would be assumed that Weber would still be a leader with the team, but apparently that is not the case in Montreal.
NHL
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
FOX Sports

Predators to host McDavid and the Oilers

Edmonton Oilers (42-26-6, second in the Pacific) vs. Nashville Predators (42-26-5, fourth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Connor McDavid leads Edmonton into a matchup against Nashville. He leads the NHL with 108 points, scoring 42 goals and recording 66 assists. The Predators are 27-13-2 against conference opponents. Nashville ranks 10th...
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Blues' David Perron: Two-point effort Tuesday

Perron scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Bruins. The veteran forward has quietly been red hot over the last month. Over the last 18 games, Perron has piled up 12 goals and 23 points, boosting him to 24 goals and 52 points through 59 contests on the season.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Winnipeg faces Seattle on 3-game home skid

Seattle Kraken (23-44-6, eighth in the Pacific) vs. Winnipeg Jets (35-28-11, sixth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Winnipeg plays Seattle looking to end its three-game home losing streak. The Jets are 25-13-9 against Western Conference opponents. Winnipeg averages 9.0 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Western Conference. Pierre-Luc...
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Red Wings sign goaltender Magnus Hellberg to one-year deal

Hellberg, 31, spent the 2021-22 season with Sochi HC of the Kontinental Hockey League, posting a 2.42 goals-against average, 0.917 save percentage and five shutouts in 37 games. The 6-foot-6, 209-pound netminder has suited up the last five seasons in the KHL for Kunlun Red Star (2017-18), St. Petersburg SKA (2018-21) and Sochi, recording an 81-64-14 record in 169 appearances. A native of Uppsala, Sweden, Hellberg also represented his country at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, appearing in two games and posting a 1-0-1 record, along with a 2.46 goals-against average and a 0.933 save percentage. Additionally, Hellberg played for Team Sweden at the 2018 IIHF World Championship and posted a 3-0-0 record in three starts en route to helping his country win the gold medal.
DETROIT, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Tim Stutzle leads Ottawa Senators past Detroit Red Wings 4-1

DETROIT (AP) -- Tim Stutzle had two goals and an assist, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1. Austin Watson added a goal and an assist as Ottawa stopped a three-game slide. Drake Batherson snapped a tie in the second period, and Anton Forsberg made 24 saves.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Bruins’ Defensive Depth Being Tested as Team Struggles to Stay Healthy

With nine games remaining in the regular season, the Boston Bruins are closing in on an Eastern Conference playoff berth. They are in a battle with the Tampa Bay Lightning for the third spot in the Atlantic Division and with the Washington Capitals for the first wild card spot. Where they finish will not most likely be decided until the end of the month as the Black and Gold face a tough schedule leading into the postseason.
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Krug returned to Blues lineup, welcomed back to Boston on birthday

BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins welcomed a familiar face to TD Garden in Tuesday's 4-2 loss against the St. Louis Blues. On his 31st birthday, Torey Krug returned to the lineup after missing 10 games with an upper-body injury in time to face the Bruins for the first time as a member of the Blues. He played nine seasons with Boston before signing with St. Louis as a free agent on Oct. 9, 2020.
NHL
NHL

Predators Recall Cody Glass from Milwaukee

Forward Ranks Among AHL's Leaders in Assists, Points with Milwaukee This Season. Nashville, Tenn. (April 14, 2022) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has recalled forward Cody Glass from Milwaukee (AHL). Glass, 23 (4/1/99), has 14 goals and 60 points in...
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Under the weather

Kuznetsov (illness) is considered questionable for Thursday's game against Toronto, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Kuznetsov has been red hot recently, having racked up seven points through his last five contests, so fantasy managers should plan on keeping a close eye on his status ahead of puck drop versus the Maple Leafs.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Pockets power-play helper

Rantanen notched a power-play assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 9-3 win over the Kings. Rantanen helped out on a Nathan MacKinnon tally in the first period, which chased Jonathan Quick from the game. The 25-year-old Rantanen saw a seven-game point streak end Saturday against the Oilers, but it didn't take him long to find the scoresheet again. The talented Finn has 87 points (34 on the power play), 241 shots on net, 51 hits, 56 PIM and a plus-35 rating through 70 outings.
DENVER, CO
NHL

Preds Continue Homestand with Loss to Oilers

Juuse Saros made 28 saves in a 4-0 Predators loss against the Oilers. The Nashville Predators were unable to find the back of the net on Thursday night as they fell to the Edmonton Oilers by a 4-0 final at Bridgestone Arena. The result keeps the Preds at 89 points in the standings with only eight games remaining in the regular season.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Canadiens’ Carey Price’s Return Will Have Big Impact on Self & Team

The NHL’s regular season is winding down, some teams are jockeying for playoff positioning, while others are battling for home-ice advantage or trying to edge their way into the Spring tournament for the Stanley Cup. For the Montreal Canadiens, who this season have suffered the most man-games lost in NHL history, their season will mercifully come to an end after the regular season. At that point, Habs fans will patiently await the results of the 2022 NHL Draft Lottery to see if they can win and have the first overall selection for the first time since the 1980 Draft.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Explodes for five points

MacKinnon scored a hat trick, added two assists, fired six shots on goal and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 9-3 win over the Kings. MacKinnon was right at the heart of the Avalanche's season-high scoring eruption. One each of his goals and assists came on the power play as he extended his point streak to five games (seven tallies, five assists). The superstar center is up to 29 goals, 82 points (27 on the power play), 268 shots on net, 40 PIM and a plus-18 rating through 57 appearances.
DENVER, CO

