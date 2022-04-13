ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
D’Arnaud Gives Hilarious Dramatic Reaction to HBP

The Braves catcher was hit by a pitch from second baseman Dee Strange-Gordon and hilarity ensued.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, with Braves up 13–3, the Nationals put outfielder Dee Strange-Gordon on the mound, as the game was well out of hand.

Strange-Gordon didn’t have the sharpest pitching appearance, walking three hitters and allowing one home run. And, to top it off, he ended up hitting Travis d’Arnaud, giving the Braves a 15–3 lead.

When d’Arnaud was hit by the 52-mph pitch from Strange-Gordon, he decided to give an Oscar-worthy reaction.

The pitch hit d’Arnaud’s left arm, and he immediately fell to the ground and laid on his back as the announcers and crowd began laughing. d’Arnaud quickly got up, miraculously recovering from the hit-by-pitch.

Strange-Gordon didn’t look too pleased about the pitch since it gave the Braves an even larger lead on the night.

However, the Nationals chose to laugh about the situation, Tweeting a meme after the loss.

After the game, d’Arnaud commented on the dramatic reaction.

“I had that in my head if I got hit I was going to do that,” d’Arnaud said. “I probably spoke it into the future.”

