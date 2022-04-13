ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alegado becomes first Indigenous person appointed to national ocean studies board

By UH News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn associate professor in the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology (SOEST) was appointed to the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine’s Ocean Studies Board. Rosie ʻAnolani Alegado, who is the first Indigenous person appointed to the Ocean...

