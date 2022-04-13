ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawnee County, OK

Murder Victim's Relatives Urge Those With Information To Come Forward

By Ashlyn Brothers
 2 days ago
There are new details on a double homicide that happened over the weekend in Pawnee County. District Attorney Mike Fisher said one of two suspects has been released from jail after witnesses said he wasn't the person who stabbed the two victims to death. Kyle McClary's Aunt and Grandfather said they are at a loss for words and are urging anyone with information about this case to come forward.

"I'll never forget him. I'll never get over it. I'll never stop fighting for Kyle," said Robbie Kinney, Aunt. "I can't even begin to think about it," said Kinney. "He was like my son."

Kyle McClary's aunt and grandfather said the past few days have been a whirlwind of emotions: anger, pain, confusion.

"He's just like a son to me. I just love him to death. Nobody should have to die the way him and his friend did. It's just not right," said Bob Stewart, Grandpa.

Deputies said 34-year-old Kyle McClary and another man were stabbed to death outside Kyle's home during a fish fry at Edge Water RV Park Saturday night. Reports show Isaiah Lopez later turned himself at the Oklahoma City Jail.

"I'm old school. And the bible tells us it's an eye for an eye," said Kinney.

Kinney said her nephew was a lifelong entrepreneur. "He had a great head on his shoulders, and he was going places. And he got violently murdered in the process of seeing his dreams come true. He worked hard every day for everything he had and everything he wanted and everything he had he would give to you, me or anyone that needed it without hesitation. So, I don't understand why they did this," said Kinney.

Kyle owned the 'Keystone Lake Bait and Store,' and was about to start a fishing guide service. "Every time I'd go up to see him, that's the first thing we'd start doing. Talk about hunting or fishing," said Stewart.

"Didn't matter what they needed. Kyle would help them. He was probably the most humble person I knew. Thoughtful. Considerate. Never ever let you leave without telling you he loved you, every time," said Kinney. "He was better than good. He was the greatest. He was great to everyone. There was no one that didn't love Kyle. Everyone loved him."

"He just took care of people. He liked doing it," said Stewart.

Kinney said Kyle was a great dad and husband. "Two little girls are gonna go to prom and graduation and get married and have babies. But they ain't gonna have a father, and that's not fair," said Kinney.

She knows Kyle is watching over them but said she'll never get over this. "I'm selfish and I wasn't ready for him to go yet. Neither is his mother. I know my sister wasn't ready. You're not supposed to bury your kids," said Kinney.

Isaiah Lopez is in the Pawnee County Jail on a $2-million bond. The OSBI and DA's Office are assisting the Pawnee County Sheriff's Office in this ongoing investigation.

