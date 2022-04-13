ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Lake Park, MN

Video captures box truck explosion on Minnesota highway

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
SPRING LAKE PARK, Minn. — Minnesota Department of Transportation video captured footage of a fiery crash Monday afternoon involving a car and a commercial truck.

The video shows the car overshooting the entrance ramp to Highway 10 just before 2:30 p.m. local time and crashing into the truck, which immediately erupted into flames, KMSP reported.

Lt. Gordon Shank of the Minnesota State Patrol confirmed to the Star Tribune that none of the occupants of either vehicle were seriously injured, but did note that the car’s driver “showed suspected signs of impairment,” prompting an investigation.

A wall of black smoke billowed across the eastbound lanes for more than 10 minutes after the crash, the newspaper reported.

