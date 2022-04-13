ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘We were very, very blessed’: Tyler family takes shelter before tree comes down on home

By Frank Jefferson, Sharon Raissi
 2 days ago

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – An uprooted tree is inside of a home near Magnolia Drive in Tyler, but the family inside is thankfully safe.

They took cover just in time as storms with strong winds swept through East Texas. The tree fell on the master bedroom of the house as well as on their SUV parked out front.

“I do recommend everyone stay home, don’t go sight-seeing,” Troy West said. “We’ve got damage everywhere, all over the city, and you’re just making first responder’s jobs a lot harder.”

His family took cover in the hallway, which is the interior-most area of the structure.

“We were very, very blessed that we weren’t on this end,” West said. “We have three kids, so we’re just very blessed we’re okay and everything can be replaced. We’re alright and that’s the main thing.”

