ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Baylor Baseball falls to Texas State for fifth straight loss

By Eric Kelly
FOX 44 News
FOX 44 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L4Q5q_0f7XK0dE00

SAN MARCOS, TX ( FOX 44 ) — The rough stretch continues for the Baylor Baseball team as the Bears lose 11-4 at No. 19 Texas for their fifth straight loss, all on the road.

Baylor got off to a good start in the game, taking a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, but the Bobcats responded with five unanswered runs in the next three innings, taking the lead for good.

Next up for Baylor is a home series against Kansas. Game one will take place on Thursday, April 14th. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 pm.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KWKT - FOX 44.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 44 News

Baylor Softball cancels game against Texas State

WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Softball team’s Tuesday night game against Texas State was canceled due to severe weather in the area. First pitch in the game was originally scheduled for 6:30 pm, but it started in a weather delay, before ultimately being canceled within the hour. Next up for the Bears is […]
TEXAS STATE
FOX 44 News

Kendall Brown declares for the NBA Draft

WACO, TX — Baylor freshman standout Kendall Brown will be taking his talents to the next level, as he announced on Twitter that he will declare for the 2022 NBA Draft. This past season, the Big 12’s Preseason Freshman of the Year did a little bit of everything for the Bears, as he averaged 9.7 […]
WACO, TX
FOX 44 News

Baylor Men’s Basketball makes staff additions and promotions

WACO, TX — Following the departure of Jerome Tang to Kansas State, the Baylor Men’s Basketball team has made an addition to the staff, along with several promotions to fill the role. To begin with, Baylor hired former standout Tweety Carter as the program’s new Director of Player Development. Carter played in 131 games under […]
WACO, TX
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
City
San Marcos, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
FOX 44 News

No. 10 South Dakota Upsets No. 2 Baylor 61-47

WACO, TX — Baylor women’s basketball team played South Dakota in the round of 32, and the Coyotes opened the game on an 11-0 run. Baylor scored 4 points in the first quarter, marking their lowest scoring output in a quarter all season. Heading into the half, the Bears trailed 34-23 and Baylor kept chipping […]
BASKETBALL
FOX 44 News

Flo Thamba to return to Baylor for another season

WACO, TX — Baylor big man Flo Thamba will be back for his fifth season with the Bears, he announced on Twitter on Monday. Thama has been a key piece in the middle for Baylor, especially the past two seasons, as he’s become an every game starter for the Bears. This past season, Thamba averaged […]
WACO, TX
FOX 44 News

Baylor Baseball picks up walk off win over UTSA

WACO, TX — The Baylor Baseball team left it late on Tuesday, but eventually pulled out the win as the Bears walked off against UTSA in a 3-2 victory. Baylor fell behind 2-0 in the second inning, but responded quickly with a run in the third to cut the deficit to 2-1 The Bears then […]
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Baseball#Baylor Baseball#Bobcats#Nexstar Media Inc#Kwkt Fox 44
FOX 44 News

Baylor Softball sweeps doubleheader against Tarleton State

WACO, TX — It was a 2-0 night on the softball diamond for the Baylor Bears on Tuesday, as they swept Tarleton State in a midweek doubleheader. In game one, Baylor built a 5-0 lead, and never looked back on the way to a 5-1 victory. Then, in game two, the score was close heading […]
WACO, TX
FOX 44 News

Baylor Softball run rules Lamar for midweek win

WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Softball team is back above .500 on the season as the Bears pick up an 8-0 run rule victory over Lamar in five innings on Wednesday. Dariana Orme was nearly unhittable on the mound for the Bears, as she struck out the first six batters she faced on […]
WACO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 44 News

Baylor Baseball falls in game one of weekend series in Norman

NORMAN, OK — The Baylor Baseball team took an early 2-0 lead on the road in Oklahoma, but couldn’t hold on as the Bears lost to the Sooners 5-3. Baylor took a quick two-run advantage on the back of three straight two-out singles in the top of the second inning. Oklahoma responded with five unanswered […]
NORMAN, OK
FOX 44 News

Baylor Baseball races past UT Arlington

WACO, TX — The Baylor Baseball team picked up its fifth midweek win of the season on Tuesday, as the Bears beat UT Arlington 15-9. Baylor really blew the game open in the bottom of the second inning, as the Bears put up on an eight spot on the Mavericks, and never allowed UTA to […]
ARLINGTON, TX
FOX 44 News

No. 8 North Carolina Upsets No. 1 Baylor 93-86

FORT WORTH, TX — In the second half, Baylor was down 25 points, and then North Carolina’s Brady Manek received a flagrant 2 foul for elbowing Jeremy Sochan, so Manek was ejected from the game. Baylor went on a 20 to 4 run to trail 71-62 . Shortly after, Matthew Mayer drilled a triple to […]
FORT WORTH, TX
FOX 44 News

Baylor announces 10-year contract extension for Mack Rhoades

WACO, TX — On Monday, Baylor announced that it had agreed to a 10-year contract extension with athletic director Mack Rhoades. In the release, Baylor said that the extension would allow Rhoades to “complete his career at Baylor.” Rhoades came to Baylor in 2016, and was most recently chosen as the Sports Business Journal’s Athletic […]
WACO, TX
FOX 44 News

NaLyssa Smith named a Naismith Player of the Year finalist

WACO, TX — Baylor senior forward NaLyssa Smith found her name amongst the four finalists for the Naismith Player of the Year on Tuesday, following a stellar final season in the green and gold. This past season, Smith averaged a double-double, with 22.5 points and 11.5 rebounds per game, on her way to earning the […]
WACO, TX
FOX 44 News

FOX 44 News

229
Followers
325
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX44news.com is your news now and is certified by WeatheRate as the Most Accurate Forecast in Central Texas.

 https://fox44news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy