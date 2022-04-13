Baylor Baseball falls to Texas State for fifth straight loss

SAN MARCOS, TX ( FOX 44 ) — The rough stretch continues for the Baylor Baseball team as the Bears lose 11-4 at No. 19 Texas for their fifth straight loss, all on the road.

Baylor got off to a good start in the game, taking a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, but the Bobcats responded with five unanswered runs in the next three innings, taking the lead for good.

Next up for Baylor is a home series against Kansas. Game one will take place on Thursday, April 14th. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 pm.

