LIST: East Texas intersections blocked, without power
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Due to a strong storm system that moved through East Texas on Tuesday night, some roads and intersections in the area are blocked by trees or without power at the traffic lights.
Below is a list of areas in the East Texas area that drivers should avoid, if possible. In Tyler alone, there are nearly 90 reports of downed trees.PHOTOS: Damage in East Texas from Tuesday’s storm
Longview
- 2400 block of Gilmer road (Traffic diverted in both directions for downed power lines)
Nacogdoches County
- 3400 block of CR 874
- CR 525/FM 2863
- FM 138/CR 300
- CR 153/CR 151
- CR 775
- CR 776
- CR 777
- CR 829/Highway 21
- CR 836
- Highway 21 West
- FM 225
- FM 343
- FM 1638
Smith County
- CR 168
- CR 246
- CR 353
- CR 1178
- CR 2255
Tyler
- Chilton Ave/4th and 5th Street (Closed due to downed trees)
- Chilton Ave./Old Jacksonville Highway
- E. Gentry Blvd/Beckham Ave.
- Frankston Highway/Loop 323
- Karen Dr./Ronette Dr.
Police say officers are in the process of placing temporary traffic control devices at intersections with power outages and barricades on roadways with trees or powerlines down.
The Tyler Police Department encourages motorists to drive with caution and treat intersections without power like a four-way stop.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.
Comments / 0