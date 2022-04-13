LIST: East Texas intersections blocked, without power

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Due to a strong storm system that moved through East Texas on Tuesday night, some roads and intersections in the area are blocked by trees or without power at the traffic lights.

Below is a list of areas in the East Texas area that drivers should avoid, if possible. In Tyler alone, there are nearly 90 reports of downed trees.

Longview

2400 block of Gilmer road (Traffic diverted in both directions for downed power lines)

Nacogdoches County

3400 block of CR 874

CR 525/FM 2863

FM 138/CR 300

CR 153/CR 151

CR 775

CR 776

CR 777

CR 829/Highway 21

CR 836

Highway 21 West

FM 225

FM 343

FM 1638

Smith County

CR 168

CR 246

CR 353

CR 1178

CR 2255

Tyler

Chilton Ave/4th and 5th Street (Closed due to downed trees)

Chilton Ave./Old Jacksonville Highway

E. Gentry Blvd/Beckham Ave.

Frankston Highway/Loop 323

Karen Dr./Ronette Dr.

Police say officers are in the process of placing temporary traffic control devices at intersections with power outages and barricades on roadways with trees or powerlines down.

The Tyler Police Department encourages motorists to drive with caution and treat intersections without power like a four-way stop.

