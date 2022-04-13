ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

LIST: East Texas intersections blocked, without power

By Patrick Cunningham, Sage Sowels
 3 days ago

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Due to a strong storm system that moved through East Texas on Tuesday night, some roads and intersections in the area are blocked by trees or without power at the traffic lights.

Below is a list of areas in the East Texas area that drivers should avoid, if possible. In Tyler alone, there are nearly 90 reports of downed trees.

PHOTOS: Damage in East Texas from Tuesday’s storm

Longview

  • 2400 block of Gilmer road (Traffic diverted in both directions for downed power lines)

Nacogdoches County

  • 3400 block of CR 874
  • CR 525/FM 2863
  • FM 138/CR 300
  • CR 153/CR 151
  • CR 775
  • CR 776
  • CR 777
  • CR 829/Highway 21
  • CR 836
  • Highway 21 West
  • FM 225
  • FM 343
  • FM 1638

Smith County

  • CR 168
  • CR 246
  • CR 353
  • CR 1178
  • CR 2255

Tyler

  • Chilton Ave/4th and 5th Street (Closed due to downed trees)
  • Chilton Ave./Old Jacksonville Highway
  • E. Gentry Blvd/Beckham Ave.
  • Frankston Highway/Loop 323
  • Karen Dr./Ronette Dr.
More than 47,000 East Texans without power due to severe storms

Police say officers are in the process of placing temporary traffic control devices at intersections with power outages and barricades on roadways with trees or powerlines down.

The Tyler Police Department encourages motorists to drive with caution and treat intersections without power like a four-way stop.

