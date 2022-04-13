Kids return to educational garden

Seeds of Hope Wilson board member Eva Sandwick teaches Vick Elementary School students Latisha Chadwick, Demarion Dew, Davion Dickens, Diamez Mangum and Aubrianna Myers.

Vick Elementary School student Kalub Vick-Taylor watches as classmate Ivy’Yona Rojas-Mays sniffs a freshly picked bulb of garlic at the Seeds of Hope Community Garden last week.

Aubianna Myers looks at the Seeds of Hope Community Garden through a magnifying glass.

Seeds of Hope Wilson Executive Director Jim Howard leads a Vick Elementary School class through the organization’s community garden near the Seeds of Hope House on Viola Street.

Vick Elementary School student Diamez Mangum examines an earthworm he found in the Seeds of Hope Community Garden.

Seeds of Hope Wilson Executive Director Jim Howard presents a tomato plant to Vick Elementary School students Aubianna Myers, Latisha Chadwick and Diamez Mangum.

Vick Elementary School students Diamez Mangum, Demarion Dew, Willow Allen, Isaac Hall and Sydnee Estrada-Moore listen to Jim Howard at the Seeds of Hope Community Garden.

Vick Elementary School students have returned to the Seeds of Hope Community Garden after a two-year forced separation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is the first time that they have had to step across the street with the permission of their parents and their teachers and the school administrators to experience the gardens,” said Jim Howard, executive director of Seeds of Hope Wilson.

The educational garden on the corner of Viola and Carroll streets sits directly across the street from the school and is part of the larger community garden.

“The kids are naturally inquisitive about what’s going on in the gardens,” Howard said. “They see it every day when they go to school, so when they come here, they get a chance to ask what’s going on. When they get a firsthand opportunity to find out that this is a garden and we grow plants and vegetables and fruit that they can eat, all of a sudden it is like a lightbulb that goes off and they understand what’s going on.”

The educational garden has 18 garden boxes, one for each Vick Elementary classroom.

“They get a chance to plant what they want to plant,” Howard said. “They take care of it, they harvest it and then we show them how to prepare and eat it.”

Currently, the garden has lettuce, collards, cabbages and herbs including dill, garlic and rosemary. Strawberries also are growing.

“We have a lot of things in the gardens that are all healthy,” Howard said.

When kids take the short walk over to the garden, Howard said the learning process receives a boost.

“It brings it all to life. It makes it all understandable,” he said. “You can read about stuff and you can understand it when you read it, but when you see and experience it and smell it and taste it and learn from it, then all of a sudden, a whole new world opens up to you, and you can appreciate the wonders that come from a garden.”

Howard led the children from one bed to another last week, pointing out what was growing in each. Students sniffed freshly picked garlic and dug through the dirt to find and examine earthworms.

“What I liked about today was that we got to see worms and the different foods they got to grow, the smell of it and how they taught us how to grow it,” said fourth grader Sydnee Estrada-Moore. “You can learn more by seeing it and touching it than reading it in a book. My favorite part was that we got to look through the magnifying glass and see the worms and smell the types of fruit and food that they grew and know that they can have things that help their fruit grow.”

The garden helps children understand their food doesn’t just come from the grocery store.

“I guess it’s because our kids live in the city and they are not familiar with how their food is made and where their food comes from,” said teacher Carol Price. “This is important for them also to know that they can grow food at home, even in a little area in the city. It doesn’t have to be acres and acres of land. It can be a small little box. It can be a flower pot. Anywhere they can put some soil that they can grow some food. They also need to know how to take care of the earth so that the earth can continue producing food for us.”

Howard said the Seeds of Hope Community Garden is intended for the community.

“The gardens are open to the public,” he said. “Anybody that wants fruit or vegetables, come take what you need, and if you want to come be a volunteer in the garden and come plant, pull weeds and watch things grow, we want you to do that too. But everything in the garden is free and for people to enjoy.”

The gardens are a year-round endeavor.

“We have a spring/summer garden. We have a summer/fall garden, and we have a winter garden. So right now, we are we are transitioning from our late winter garden to our spring/summer garden,” Howard said. “We have got an area that we are turning up for our corn and tomatoes.

“Our lettuce and our broccoli and our greens are healthier plants, and we will be harvesting them sometime in the next month. It is a rotating system. We harvest, we plant, we grow and we start it all over with harvesting, planting and growing again.”

The garden doesn’t use pesticides, so volunteers work a little bit harder to keep the bugs off.

“When we see little worms and caterpillars, we pick those off and relocate them,” Howard said.

The educational garden provides real-life lessons that build on classroom instruction.

“I think one of the things that the kids experience when they come here is they see the gardens from the school every day,” Howard said. “It is like a mystery that is being unraveled to them. Then they get an idea and an understanding through the STEM education process and through the sensories that they can touch and they can smell and taste and experience the gardens hands-on, and they feel like they have been a part of it.”