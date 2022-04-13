ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday April 12th

By Kris Boone
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HGKQ0_0f7XJqyC00

This afternoon saw some showers and storm develop in places like Runnels Co. and begin moving off to the east. Through the evening hours any convection will continue to push further east and out of the area.

A cold front moves into the region early Wednesday morning, turning winds out of the northwest and that will bring in much cooler temperatures to the region, with afternoon temperatures in the lower 80s. Red Flag Warnings have been issued will go into effect Wednesday at 10AM until 8PM due to the increased winds and dry conditions.

Thursday offer a slight break from the winds, as they slowly return from the south and southwest, and that will restart a warming trend going into the Easter weekend with afternoon highs in the low 90s for Easter.

Early next week, a second cold front move into the area, no rain expected with this one either but those afternoon highs will drop from the 90s back down into the 80s.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Numerous people injured by severe storms in Central Texas

Bell County – (FOX 44) A string of dangerous storms and tornadoes hit Central Texas Tuesday afternoon and evening, leaving a path of destruction and pain behind. Bell County Judge David Blackburn says at least 23 people were injured as the storms moved through the area. Many of the injured are from the Salado area. […]
BELL COUNTY, TX
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Klst Evening Forecast#Runnels Co#Nexstar Media Inc#Conchovalleyhomepage Com
WOWK 13 News

Unsettled weather expected this week in Tri-State

We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend! A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday. On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that’s something […]
ENVIRONMENT
WDEF

Weather Update: Thursday Night’s Forecast – April 14th, 2022

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): A “Good” Friday Will Give Way To Some Unsettled Easter Weekend Weather!. Clear skies will continue through the nighttime. Quite cool overnight with lows in the low to mid 40s. After a cool start, mostly sunny & pleasant for Good Friday with highs in the...
8 News Now

Hazardous gusty winds will be howling

Batten down the hatches today, and prepare for some of our strongest winds of the season! Strong, gusty, southwest winds are on the way today as a very chilly Pacific storm hits the northwest with rain and snow, while winds and cooler air will plow into the desert. Blowing dust, power outages, and strong crosswinds […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KXLY

The storm is here; High Wind Warning all day Monday – Mark

It’s going to be a windy Monday. A strong storm has arrived, bringing high, gusty winds, rain and heavy mountain snow. Expect these conditions throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of the region and will be in place through late tonight. Rain will...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
deseret.com

Up to 3 feet of snow and tornadoes expected across U.S. this week

Severe weather from tornadoes, strong winds, hail and blizzards are predicted to sweep across the U.S. on Tuesday. Severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings: A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued across the central U.S., from Central Texas to Wisconsin. Northern and western Iowa are predicted to be hit hardest by...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Bitter cold to persist in wake of massive blizzard in north-central US

Winterlike weather will remain in place over much of the north-central United States due to the after-effects of a powerful storm that was responsible for heavy snow, high winds and blizzard conditions this week. A burst of frigid air is expected to challenge record lows and may persist long after the blizzard departs, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Weather this weekend: Good Friday set to be ‘warmest day of the year’

Britons can look forward to the “warmest day of the year so far” tomorrow as a “warm southerly airflow” lifts temperatures on Good Friday in time for the Easter bank holiday. With temperatures reaching up to 22C in the southeast, Friday’s weather will beat March’s hot spell according to the Met Office.Richard Miles, Met Office spokesperson said: “Tomorrow will be the warmest day of the year so far, though this is not surprising as it is April. “Everywhere will see pleasant springtime weather, but the weather seems to be clearer in the south and the east, while on...
ENVIRONMENT
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
631K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy