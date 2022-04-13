Child tax credit 2022 – Surprise new $4,000 Child and Dependent Care Credit checks to be sent – it’s fully refundable

SURPRISE new Child and Dependent Care Credit checks worth $4,000 will be sent out soon - find out if you're eligible.

The recurring 2021 child tax credit payments have ended, but a new 2022 federal program could provide families with $4,000 per child.

Taxpayers who paid childcare expenses while working or seeking work are eligible for the Child and Dependent Care Credit.

“The amount of the credit is a percentage of the amount of work-related expenses you paid to a care provider for the care of a qualifying individual," the IRS website explains.

The credit, which is fully refundable - can be claimed upon filing a 2021 tax return.

Read on for more information on eligibility.

Extending your filing date does not postpone the payment of any taxes you may owe.

To avoid late fines, the IRS recommends that you estimate and pay at least 90 percent of your tax amount by the deadline.

Otherwise, you’ll have accumulated interest on your debt, which you’ll have to pay on top of your income taxes at some point.

Could tax extensions delay returns?

The IRS has issued more than 45million tax refunds to those who have filed their 2021 tax returns so far this year, CNET reported.

If you can’t file your taxes by the April 18 deadline, it’s acceptable, but you might be delaying thousands of dollars that are owed to you.

When you submit your tax return this year, you may be eligible for a larger refund than you think, according to CNET.

You may get back the remainder of your increased child tax credit, reimbursement for child care expenditures, and extra stimulus money.

Remember that requesting an extension does not give you more time to submit your return; it just provides you more time to pay any taxes you owe.

Also, if your income changed and you didn’t report it to the IRS, you may end up with a larger or smaller tax refund, or might even owe the IRS, CNET reported.

That depends on if your income was higher or lower than what the IRS used to use to calculate your payments.

Meanwhile, if you opted out of the payments last year, your payout for the child tax credit will be larger this year, the outlet noted.

Finally, if you received money for a child who turned 18 last year, you may have to pay that money back to the IRS.

The child tax credit payments you got in 2021 could impact your taxes this year in a few ways.

For instance, if you received an overpayment and the IRS didn’t adjust the amount on later payments, you’ll need to pay that money back, CNET reported.

Or, if you received payments you didn’t qualify for, those will have to be paid back, too.

Are you missing a check?

There are a couple of reasons why you may not have received your checks.

They include not filing tax returns for 2020 or 2019, nor using the IRS tool to claim your coronavirus stimulus checks.

If you did not file taxes, there’s a tool called the Child Tax Credit Non-filer Sign-up Tool where you can add your information to see if you qualify.

Taxpayers are eligible for the maximum credit if they have a modified adjusted gross income (AGI) of:

Singles must have a net worth of $75,000 or less.

For heads of family, $112,500 or less is required.

For married couples filing a combined return, as well as qualifying widows and widowers, the threshold is $150,000.

If you earn more than this, the additional $2,000 credit — $1,000 or $1,600 per kid — is reduced by $50 for every $1,000 in modified AGI.

According to Columbia University’s Center on Poverty and Social Policy, when combined with the $1,400 checks and other goods, it might cut the number of children living in poverty by more than half.

How much is the 2021 child tax credit?

Previously, most taxpayers could save up to $2,000 per child on their federal income tax payment.

Families may earn a $3,000 tax credit for each kid aged six to seventeen under the new law, but only for the 2021 tax year.

For each child under the age of six, you can collect $3,600.

Those with dependents between the ages of 18 and 24 who are enrolled full-time in college can also get $500 apiece.

The child credit funds will be sent to any home with children that qualified for the most recent $1,400 stimulus check.

Once it’s confirmed that a payment is missing, taxpayers will be able to claim the missed advance, as well as the second half of the credit, when they submit their taxes this year.

Parents will reconcile the missing advance payment in their taxes by filling out a “Form 8812” with the IRS.

How to recover missing payments

Families will have the chance to recover missed child tax credit payments from 2021 when they file taxes this year.

The IRS is sending out a letter to CTC recipients with the exact amount each family received through the expanded Child Tax Credit.

The IRS was delayed in sending out some payments. For example, many families saw September CTC payments delayed.

On the IRS Child Tax Credit portal, parents can see if the payment has been sent or processed in the Processed Payments section.

In order to check this information, users should make sure to have their IRS username and ID.me account information ready.

Senators urge action from Biden

Five senators, Michael Bennet of Colorado, Sherrod Brown of Ohio, Cory Booker of New Jersey, Raphael Warnock of Georgia, and Ron Wyden of Oregon, wrote a letter to President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in January, urging them to get an extension of the credit done, CNN reported.

“The expanded CTC is a signature domestic policy achievement of this administration and has been an overwhelming success,” wrote the senators.

“The consequences of failing to extend the CTC expansion are dire, particularly as families face another wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“After historic progress, it is unacceptable to return to a status quo in which children are America’s poorest residents and child poverty costs our nation more than $1 trillion per year,” they added.

CTC and military families

Changes to policy prior to the pandemic will have a huge impact on military families who are already struggling to meet their children's basic requirements, according to GoBankingRates.com.

If the expanded Child Tax Credit is not renewed, 5million children from 2.6million veteran and active-duty households would lose out, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

For the one million military children who were to get the full amount of the credit for the first time, the reversion to pre-ARP benefits would be considerable.

Because their family incomes were too low or they lacked wages in the year, they are now only entitled to partial credit or none at all.

Why is Tax Day on April 18 this year?

The federal tax deadline, which is usually on April 15, falls on April 18 this year.

The extra time has nothing to do with the pandemic, which has pushed out tax filing deadlines in each of the last two years.

The reason for this year's prolongation is that the regular April 15 Tax Day clashes with two lesser-known municipal holidays.

The Internal Revenue Service's District of Columbia offices will be closed on Friday, April 15, to commemorate Emancipation Day, which is celebrated locally.

CTC proposal in Illinois

Lawmakers in Illinois are proposing new checks worth $600 a year for millions of Americans.

If approved, eligible families would get the fully refundable credit when they file their state taxes, WGEM first reported.

If this is approved, it could give 40 percent of residents in the state a permanent tax cut.

Permanent CTC expansion recommended by experts

A group of economists previously argued that Child Tax Credits worth up to $3,600 should be made permanent.

In a letter signed by 448 experts to Congressional leaders, they said a permanent boost to the 2021 child tax credits would “dramatically reduce childhood poverty.”

It cited a study released by the National Academy of Sciences that found that a permanent program would cost 16 cents for every $1 in new economic benefits.

4Million children missed out over summer

According to a report from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP), the IRS issued child tax credit payments for 59.3million children in July 2021.

But there were still roughly four million eligible children who were missing out on these automatic payments at that point.

This issue arises in most cases because parents have not filed a tax return within at least the last two years and have not registered with the IRS.

Per the report, among those missing out were roughly 2.3million children already enrolled in a health insurance program (including CHIP and Medicaid) but who hadn’t been counted on existing tax returns, plus 1.6million children born in 2021 with Medicaid coverage.

The earned income tax credit

Families who didn’t qualify for child tax credit and the care credits because they don’t have a qualifying kid might be eligible this time.

The earned income tax credit is available to low- and moderate-income families.

If you do not have children, the maximum credit has been expanded to $1,502 for 2021, up from $543.

While you don’t need children to qualify, the more you have the larger your refund will be.

For example, those with one or two children can claim a maximum of $3,618 and $5,980.

Peace of mind

With the pandemic cutting Eugenia Harper’s work hours, her monthly child tax credit payments were what brought her some ease.

“It’s given us that extra help that we’re not able to get from friends or family,” Harper previously shared with The Washington Post.

“It’s been a wonderful thing to have that extra little spurt of cash because you never know.”

With the CTC not approved for extension, Harper is afraid of how she will juggle raising her children and putting food on the table in the future.

To expedite payment, use direct deposit

According to the IRS, the quickest method to collect a child tax credit payment is to file a tax return electronically and choose direct deposit.

The possibility of a paper check being lost, stolen, or returned to the IRS as undeliverable is eliminated with direct deposit.

It also saves money for the taxpayer; according to the IRS, each paper return costs more than $1, but each direct deposit costs only a cent.

Child Tax Credit for Pregnant Moms Act

Several Republican lawmakers are sponsoring a bill that would make pregnant women eligible for the child tax credit.

Pregnant women would be eligible for a credit up to $2,000 during any stage of the pregnancy.

The expectant mothers can still receive the credit if they have a miscarriage or a stillbirth, but not if they have an abortion.

Utah Senator Mike Lee believes that this bill would reduce the number of children born into poverty, but it has failed in past years.

H&R Block offers free help

To help claim child tax credit due to families, H&R Block is offering free help on its website.

H&R Block filing offers assistance to those reporting retirement income, earned income tax credit (EITC), and child tax credit.

When is tax filing season?

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced the tax filing season for this year opened on Monday, January 24, 2022.

April 18 is the deadline for most Americans to file tax returns unless a six-month extension is requested by this date.

What does Letter 6419 look like?

The IRS logo is on the upper left corner of Letter 6419, which is a black-and-white one-page letter.

“2021 Total Advance Child Tax Credit (AdvCTC) Payments,” says a huge box at the top of the letter.

The following is bolded from the letter: “Keep this important tax information. You need it to prepare your 2021 income tax return.”

“Letter 6419” is not written in bold characters at the top of the correspondence. Instead, it is labeled “Letter 6419” in the lower right corner.

Do not throw away IRS Letter 6419

In recent weeks, the IRS has sent millions of letters to eligible households, who earned the Child Tax Credit in 2021 got Letter 6419.

The IRS’ Letter 6419 lists the total number of advanced payments that the recipient should have received, as well as the total monetary value, to explain how this impacts tax returns for 2021.

The number of children used to determine the compensation will also be included in the letter.

It is important to now throw it away as it can aid in filling out your taxes.