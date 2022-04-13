ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

By Associated Press
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4.

Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assist and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games.

Danton Heinen and Jeff Carter also scored for Pittsburgh.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ooQ5s_0f7XJi9c00
    Pittsburgh Penguins center Teddy Blueger (53) is tripped by New York Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CYo0l_0f7XJi9c00
    Pittsburgh Penguins center Jeff Carter (77) checks New York Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VfKMS_0f7XJi9c00
    New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin makes a save in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xh2nZ_0f7XJi9c00
    New York Islanders left wing Anthony Beauvillier (18) and Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Brock McGinn (23) battle for the puck in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22eVb4_0f7XJi9c00
    New York Islanders left wing Anders Lee (27) and Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Mark Friedman (52) compete for the puck as Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith reaches to cover it up during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
PIX11

11-year-old Bronx boy who vanished from home found safe

UPDATE: An 11-year-old boy who went missing Tuesday from his home in the Bronx was found safe, the NYPD said. ____________________________ THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) —  The NYPD was asking for the public’s help Wednesday morning to find a missing boy from the Bronx who is just 11 years old. The boy was last seen […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

2 men stabbed inside Harlem subway station, police say

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two men were stabbed after a dispute with another man in Harlem overnight Wednesday, according to police. Around 1 a.m., the suspect stabbed a 19-year-old and a 20-year-old in the neck and in the torso, respectively, on the southbound No. 2 train platform at the 135th Street subway station, authorities said. […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Three shot outside Brooklyn NYCHA development: NYPD

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are searching for three suspects, two of which fired guns multiple times Tuesday afternoon. The three suspects were seen walking in front of 471 Gates Avenue, a NYCHA development, about 4:20 p.m. Two of those men drew firearms and fired multiple times, hitting three victims outside of that location, police […]
BROOKLYN, NY
