Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4.

Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assist and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games.

Danton Heinen and Jeff Carter also scored for Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Penguins center Teddy Blueger (53) is tripped by New York Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Pittsburgh Penguins center Jeff Carter (77) checks New York Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin makes a save in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

New York Islanders left wing Anthony Beauvillier (18) and Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Brock McGinn (23) battle for the puck in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

New York Islanders left wing Anders Lee (27) and Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Mark Friedman (52) compete for the puck as Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith reaches to cover it up during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.