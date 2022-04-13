Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4
By Associated Press
PIX11
2 days ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4.
Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assist and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games.
Danton Heinen and Jeff Carter also scored for Pittsburgh.
