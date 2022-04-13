ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Hicks’ bat, glove lead Yanks past hot-hitting Blue Jays 4-0

By Associated Press
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Hicks hit a go-ahead two-run homer and made jumping catch in his first left-field start in four years, leading the New York Yankees over the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0.

New York scored first for the first time in five games this season when Hicks drove a 2-0 slider from Yusei Kikuchi into the right-center field seats in the second inning, Hicks’ first home run since last April 30.

Nestor Cortes and four relievers combined on a five-hitter, quieting a Blue Jays’ offense that produced 23 runs and 38 hits in the first four games.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z31k2_0f7XJgOA00
    New York Yankees’ Aaron Hicks hits a two-run home run during the second inning of the team’s baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dL0oD_0f7XJgOA00
    New York Yankees’ Aaron Hicks watches his two-run home run during the second inning of the team’s baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aToFq_0f7XJgOA00
    Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi, right, reacts as New York Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu nears the plate on a two-run home run hit by Aaron Hicks during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04tN99_0f7XJgOA00
    Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi, right, waits as New York Yankees’ Aaron Hicks runs the bases on a two-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3czSTi_0f7XJgOA00
    Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi, right, waits as New York Yankees’ Aaron Hicks runs the bases on a two-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZPfSa_0f7XJgOA00
    New York Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu, right, celebrates with Aaron Hicks after scoring on a throwing error by Toronto Blue Jays catcher Tyler Heineman during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bPqwx_0f7XJgOA00
    New York Yankees’ Josh Donaldson throws out Toronto Blue Jays’ George Springer at first base during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uZHIy_0f7XJgOA00
    Toronto Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reacts after popping up for an out during the sixth inning of the team’s baseball game against the New York Yankees on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bTzQB_0f7XJgOA00
    New York Yankees’ Miguel Castro pitches during the seventh inning of the team’s baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y7kbv_0f7XJgOA00
    New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge gestures to teammates after hitting a double during the eighth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Zq7y_0f7XJgOA00
    New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge hits a double during the eighth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d5I9I_0f7XJgOA00
    New York Yankees’ Josh Donaldson runs past Toronto Blue Jays catcher Tyler Heineman to score on a sacrifice fly by Giancarlo Stanton during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3es9rk_0f7XJgOA00
    New York Yankees’ Aroldis Chapman winds up during the ninth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in New York. The Yankees won 4-0. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e67wu_0f7XJgOA00
    New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge, center, celebrates with Gleyber Torres, left, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa after the team’s 4-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in a baseball game Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Bohm apologizes for F-bomb, errors after Phillies top Mets

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning and Rhys Hoskins and Didi Gregorius followed with run-scoring doubles that helped the Philadelphia Phillies rally past the New York Mets 5-4. The Phillies trailed 4-0 before they scored five runs against two Mets relievers. Realmuto’s first homer of the season deep […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn subway suspect tipped off police to his location

NEW YORK (AP) — The person who tipped off police to the whereabouts of the man wanted in the Brooklyn subway shooting was the suspect himself, two law enforcement officials say. Frank R. James called the New York Police Department’s tip line Wednesday to say he was inside a McDonald’s restaurant in Manhattan and to […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Who is Frank R. James? Suspect in Brooklyn subway attack

UPDATE: Police arrested Frank R. James on Wednesday afternoon. He’s been charged with a federal terrorism offense. SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Frank R. James was upgraded from “person of interest” to “suspect” Wednesday morning in connection with a subway attack in Brooklyn, Mayor Eric Adams said. Police identified James, 62, hours after 10 people […]
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

Vladimir Guerrero’s reaction to son Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s epic 3-HR game in Blue Jays’ win over Yankees

Toronto Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. enjoyed a performance for the ages against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday night. Guerrero bashed three home runs, including two off Yankees ace Gerrit Cole, and his final two dingers of the night came after he had his hand spiked at first base in the second inning. Oh, he also doubled off Cole as well after getting spiked.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Homer, NY
FOX Sports

Phillies and Mets play in series rubber match

LINE: Phillies -117, Mets -102; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1. Philadelphia went 82-80 overall and 47-34 at home last season. The Phillies scored 4.5 runs per game in the 2021 season while giving up 4.6.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PIX11

Boy held at knifepoint by 4 robbers in the Bronx, police say

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A boy was robbed at knifepoint by four men inside a supermarket in the Bronx, police said Wednesday. Around 2 p.m. on April 3, the 16-year-old victim was followed by the suspects when he entered a supermarket along West Fordham Road near Andrews Avenue North, according to authorities. There, […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Hicks
Person
Gleyber Torres
Person
Josh Donaldson
Person
George Springer
Person
Yusei Kikuchi
Person
Homer
Person
Miguel Castro
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
PIX11

One dead following Bronx triple shooting: NYPD

WEST FARMS, the Bronx (PIX11) — One man is dead and two others are injured after a triple shooting Tuesday night, police said. Officers responded to the call of shots fired about 7:43 p.m. When they arrived at the scene near East 180 Street and Mohegan Avenue, they found three men with multiple gunshot wounds. […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Three shot outside Brooklyn NYCHA development: NYPD

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are searching for three suspects, two of which fired guns multiple times Tuesday afternoon. The three suspects were seen walking in front of 471 Gates Avenue, a NYCHA development, about 4:20 p.m. Two of those men drew firearms and fired multiple times, hitting three victims outside of that location, police […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Teenage girl shot outside of Bronx NYCHA housing: NYPD

EDENWALD, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 15-year-old girl was shot Tuesday evening; the teen was struck by a bullet while outside a Bronx NYCHA complex. Police said an unknown suspect approached a group of people at the corner of East 225 Street and Laconia Avenue, near the Edenwald NYCHA houses, about 7 p.m. The suspect […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man stabbed in arm, leg inside Brooklyn subway station, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was stabbed in the arm and leg in a subway station in Brooklyn Wednesday morning, according to police. Around 8:09 a.m., the victim was stabbed with an unknown object on the No. 3 train platform, authorities said. The victim was reported to be in stable condition at a hospital. […]
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yanks#The New York Yankees#The Toronto Blue Jays#Blue Jays#Ap Photo
PIX11

11-year-old Bronx boy who vanished from home found safe

UPDATE: An 11-year-old boy who went missing Tuesday from his home in the Bronx was found safe, the NYPD said. ____________________________ THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) —  The NYPD was asking for the public’s help Wednesday morning to find a missing boy from the Bronx who is just 11 years old. The boy was last seen […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
ClutchPoints

Blue Jays fans won’t like Teoscar Hernandez injury update before game vs. Yankees

The Toronto Blue Jays’ victory over the New York Yankees on Wednesday night was an exciting one, as superstar first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. clubbed three home runs for the first time in his career to lead the club to a victory at Yankee Stadium. However, while the Blue Jays’ mighty lineup flexed its muscles once again, it also sustained a blow during the contest. Outfielder Teoscar Hernandez, who exited Wednesday’s game with left side discomfort, received an injury update that won’t make Blue Jays fans very happy ahead of Thursday’s rubber match against the Yankees. Toronto tweeted the update from their team Twitter account.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Woman fatally shot while sitting in parked car: NYPD

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 23-year-old woman was pronounced dead Tuesday night after she sustained a gunshot wound to the head. Police said they found the woman in a parked vehicle near Sheridan Avenue and McClellan street about 8:42 p.m. She was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead. No arrests have been […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Three winning $50,000 Powerball tickets sold in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Three lottery tickets in New Jersey won the $50,000 third-tier prize each after matching four of the five balls and the Powerball for the Monday drawing. The winning tickets were sold at Joe Canal’s Discount Liquor in Egg Harbor Township, a ShopRite store in Middletown and a 7-Eleven in Sparta Township. […]
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
PIX11

A ‘Long Slow Exhale’ for actress Rose Rollins

It’s game on for New York’s very own Rose Rollins. The actress, who hails from Yonkers, stars in the new series ‘Long Slow Exhale.’   From Spectrum and Paramount Television and the producers of Big Little Lies, and many other shows, its an incredible group both in front of and behind the camera.   As […]
YONKERS, NY
PIX11

PIX11

30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy