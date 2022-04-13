Hicks’ bat, glove lead Yanks past hot-hitting Blue Jays 4-0

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Hicks hit a go-ahead two-run homer and made jumping catch in his first left-field start in four years, leading the New York Yankees over the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0.

New York scored first for the first time in five games this season when Hicks drove a 2-0 slider from Yusei Kikuchi into the right-center field seats in the second inning, Hicks’ first home run since last April 30.

Nestor Cortes and four relievers combined on a five-hitter, quieting a Blue Jays’ offense that produced 23 runs and 38 hits in the first four games.

New York Yankees’ Aaron Hicks hits a two-run home run during the second inning of the team’s baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New York Yankees’ Aaron Hicks watches his two-run home run during the second inning of the team’s baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi, right, reacts as New York Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu nears the plate on a two-run home run hit by Aaron Hicks during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi, right, waits as New York Yankees’ Aaron Hicks runs the bases on a two-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi, right, waits as New York Yankees’ Aaron Hicks runs the bases on a two-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New York Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu, right, celebrates with Aaron Hicks after scoring on a throwing error by Toronto Blue Jays catcher Tyler Heineman during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New York Yankees’ Josh Donaldson throws out Toronto Blue Jays’ George Springer at first base during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Toronto Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reacts after popping up for an out during the sixth inning of the team’s baseball game against the New York Yankees on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New York Yankees’ Miguel Castro pitches during the seventh inning of the team’s baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge gestures to teammates after hitting a double during the eighth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge hits a double during the eighth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New York Yankees’ Josh Donaldson runs past Toronto Blue Jays catcher Tyler Heineman to score on a sacrifice fly by Giancarlo Stanton during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New York Yankees’ Aroldis Chapman winds up during the ninth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in New York. The Yankees won 4-0. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge, center, celebrates with Gleyber Torres, left, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa after the team’s 4-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in a baseball game Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.