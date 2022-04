MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- No matter the wind Thursday, Brewers fans still packed the parking lots hours before first pitch to tailgate for the first time this season. The wind had an impact, but the big story was the return to normalcy as a capacity crowd packed the home opener for the first time in several years. There was a palpable and sincere sense of relief and joy to finally be home again.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 11 HOURS AGO