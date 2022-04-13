Nets' Kyrie Irving: Electric during play-in victory

The Brooklyn Nets are going to face the Boston Celtics in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. They got there by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in the play-in tournament, 115-108. After an up and down season, the Nets must be incredibly happy to be in this position. The roster was hit by injuries, there was a midseason trade that saw James Harden leave in exchange for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, and Andre Drummond, and the Nets had a massive losing streak in the middle of the season. All of that will be forgotten, should the Nets progress through the Celtics in this round of the playoffs. While Kevin Durant will be their leader, the Nets’ X-Factor in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs will be Ben Simmons.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO