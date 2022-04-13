ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nets' Kyrie Irving: Electric during play-in victory

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Irving contributed 34 points (12-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three rebounds, 12 assists and one steal in...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
NBC Sports

Celtics' Jayson Tatum knows Nets aren't a typical No. 7 seed

The No. 2 vs. No. 7 seed series in the NBA playoffs are often not very competitive and end fairly quickly, and that's because the team with homecourt advantage is typically a much better squad. The upcoming first-round matchup between the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets is likely to be...
BROOKLYN, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-rival coach takes savage shot at Mark Jackson amid renewed NBA interest

Mark Jackson has a chance to return as an NBA coach next season, but it is also posing a good reminder of the enemies he made the first time around. The former Golden State Warriors head coach Jackson has been linked to multiple NBA coaching positions in recent days. Jackson served as Golden State coach from 2011 to 2014, and one of his rivals from that era sounded off on Twitter about the rumors surrounding Jackson.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

The No. 1 Center Transfer Is Down To 5 Schools

Fardaws Aimaq, the No. 1 center in this year’s stacked transfer portal, has reportedly narrowed his future landing spots down to five programs. According to ESPN, the Utah Valley transfer will decide between Washington, Iowa, Gonzaga, Texas Tech and Texas ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. He will...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Nets’ X-Factor in first round of 2022 NBA Playoffs vs. Celtics, and it’s not Kevin Durant

The Brooklyn Nets are going to face the Boston Celtics in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. They got there by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in the play-in tournament, 115-108. After an up and down season, the Nets must be incredibly happy to be in this position. The roster was hit by injuries, there was a midseason trade that saw James Harden leave in exchange for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, and Andre Drummond, and the Nets had a massive losing streak in the middle of the season. All of that will be forgotten, should the Nets progress through the Celtics in this round of the playoffs. While Kevin Durant will be their leader, the Nets’ X-Factor in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs will be Ben Simmons.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Here's What Jaylen Brown Said About Kyrie Irving And Kevin Durant

View the original article to see embedded media. The Boston Celtics will host the Brooklyn Nets in Game 1 of their first-round series on Sunday afternoon in Massachusetts. On Thursday, Jaylen Brown spoke to the media about the matchup with All-Star Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. The star forward had...
BOSTON, MA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Michael Jordan’s Ownership Performance

Michael Jordan has been an owner of the Charlotte Hornets since 2006, back when they were still the Bobcats. He’s been the team’s majority owner since 2010. During that time, his franchise has struggled to produce in the postseason. The Bobcats/Hornets lost first-round series in 2010, 2014 and 2016, and last night Charlotte was eliminated in the play-in tournament for the second consecutive season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

CJ McCollum leads Pelicans past Spurs in play-in game

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 27 of his 32 points in the first half, Brandon Ingram shook foul trouble to add 27 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the San Antonio Spurs 113-103 on Wednesday night in a Western Conference play-in game. The Pelicans, who finished...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

LeBron James Shares Hot Take On WNBA Draft Eligibility: "Why The Hell Do Those Young Ladies Have To Stay In School For 4 Years Before Being Able To Go Pro?"

With his season over, LeBron James will have a little extra time in his hands for the next few months. On Tuesday, he decided to use it to watch the WNBA Draft. Ass he watched the whole thing play out, the King couldn't help but protest against the eligibility rule that requires all players to be at least 22-years-old.
BASKETBALL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Cole Tucker: Won't start Wednesday

Tucker is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs. Tucker will take a seat for the second time in the Pirates' five games to open the season while Hoy Park picks up a start in right field. At least until Pittsburgh returns Anthony Alford (wrist) from the injured list, Tucker should have a clear path to a near-everyday role, but he's not provided much fantasy value at the moment. Over his three starts, Tucker has gone hitless in 10 at-bats.
PITTSBURGH, PA

