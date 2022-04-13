Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued April 12 at 10:05PM CDT until April 13 at 12:00AM CDT by NWS

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE…Santa Ynez Valley. * WHEN…From 1 AM to 10 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS…Very low visibility will create dangerous driving. conditions. Roadways affected by dense fog may include State. Routes 154 and 246. If driving,...
A major winter storm is going to impact the West and the Plains on Tuesday. Feet of snow will pile up across the Rockies and the Plains. Blizzard conditions will be possible over Montana and North Dakota with strong winds and white-out conditions. Power outages will be likely in some...
It’s going to be a windy Monday. A strong storm has arrived, bringing high, gusty winds, rain and heavy mountain snow. Expect these conditions throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of the region and will be in place through late tonight. Rain will...
Residents of southern Ontario are still buzzing about the summer-like warmth seen on Tuesday, but it looks like they're in for a rude awakening on Wednesday. According to The Weather Network, even though temperatures will remain in the double digits, the sunny weather will get washed out by rain and thunderstorms for areas along the Georgian Bay and Lake Huron on Wednesday morning.
Chief meteorologist Doug Kammerer paused his weather report on NBC Washington Thursday evening to call his family and inform them about a tornado warning nearby. Kammerer was on the air at about 8:45 p.m. doing a lengthy weather report when the National Weather Service issued the warnings. The path takes...
Comments / 0