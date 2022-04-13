HS BASEBALL/SOFTBALL: Roundup from April 12 - Updated

Bree Battenfelder 02/23/2022 Tim Fischer/Reporter-Telegram (Tim Fischer/Midland Reporter-Telegram)

SOFTBALL

MHS 14

PERMIAN 3

ODESSA – Bree Battenfelder went 3-for-5 with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored to propel Midland High to a rout of Odessa Permian during Tuesday’s District 2-6A game.

MHS starter Alex Aguilar picked up the win after allowing three runs (none earned) on five hits and no walks over seven innings, along with 12 strikeouts.

Aguilar also helped her cause at the plate by going 3-for-4 with two home runs, three RBI, two runs scored and a walk.

Midland High’s Samantha Bustos was 2-for-5 with a home run, an RBI and two runs scored; Liliana Garza homered and drove in two runs; Breigh Houser homered and scored twice; Jenn Casillas was 3-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI, a run scored and a walk; Nalaney Paul was 2-for-5 with an RBI; Sadie Ryan had three hits and Yesenia Rodriguez scored twice.

The Lady Bulldogs scored six runs in the third, two each in the fifth and sixth, and four in the seventh to take a commanding 14-1 lead.

MHS (25-6, 7-2) hosts rival Legacy at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Lady Panthers fell to 16-14 and 3-7.

COAHOMA 16

SONORA 0

SONORA – Makayla Calvio threw a no-hitter and her offense gave her plenty of support as No. 9 Coahoma run-ruled Sonora in three innings on Tuesday.

Calvio struck out six and did not walk a batter.

The Bulldogettes (20-4-1, 6-0 in District 5-3A) had 15 hits and also took advantage of six Sonora errors.

Hannah Wells was 3-for-3 with a home run, six RBI and three runs scored; Avery Rodriguez was 3-for-3 with a double; Christian Everett was 2-for-3 with three RBI; Brynn Rodgers was 2-for-3 with a triple, RBI and two runs scored; and Calvio had a double and two RBI.

Coahoma next hosts Reagan County at 5 p.m. Thursday.

BASEBALL

FRENSHIP 4

MHS 1

Wolfforth Frenship scored two runs in the sixth and one in the seventh to move past Midland High during Tuesday’s opener of a three-game District 2-6A series at Zachery Field.

The Bulldogs got a solid start from Jaron Gignac, who allowed four runs (two earned) on seven hits and three walks over 6 ½ innings.

Midland High’s Caden Duran went 1-for-3 with a double and a run; Dax Patton was 2-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base; Pierce Mackey was 2-for-4; Jacob Urias walked twice and stole a base and Luke Ingram drew three walks.

The Bulldogs (7-21, 1-12) visit the second-place Tigers (14-9, 8-3) for the second game of the series at 6 p.m. Thursday.

PECOS 19

GREENWOOD 9

PECOS – Trailing 9-4, Pecos scored 15 unanswered runs to bury Greenwood in six innings during Tuesday’s District 2-4A game.

The Eagles started their run with an 11-run third.

Pecos (12-9-1, 3-4) forced a two-way tie in District 2-4A with the Rangers (10-14, 3-4) with the win.

Greenwood’s Zac Rybolt was 3-for-4 with a double, four RBI, two runs scored and a steal; Jaxon Ramos homered and drove in two runs; Dylan Dominguez doubled, walked and scored two runs; Bryce Giles had two RBI and Bret Davis doubled and drove in a run.

The Rangers will look to bounce back when they host Seminole at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

ANDREWS 10

FORT STOCKTON 1

ANDREWS – Brycen Diaz drove in four runs and picked up the win on the mound to help No. 17-ranked Andrews clinch a share of the District 2-4A title with a win over Fort Stockton during Tuesday’s game.

Diaz allowed one run (unearned) on five hits and a walk over five innings, while striking out three. He also went 2-for-3 with a triple at the plate.

Andrews’ Brock Tijerina was 1-for-2 with three runs scored and two walks; Hagen Tuck went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI, two runs scored, and a steal; Zeke Rivera was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Clay Manning tripled, drove in three runs, and scored three times.

The first-place Mustangs (14-5, 7-0) visit Monahans at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

BIG SPRING 14

LEVELLAND 2

BIG SPRING – Isaiah Diaz went 2-for-3 with a double, five RBI, a run scored and a walk to power Big Spring to a run-rule win over Levelland in five innings during Tuesday’s District 3-4A contest at Steer Field.

Steers starter Ricky Escovedo picked up the win after allowing two runs (both unearned) on five hits and two walks over five innings, while striking out eight.

Big Spring’s Joshua Miramontes went 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored; Eli Cobos was 1-for-2 with an RBI, three runs scored, three steals, and a walk; Maverick Yanez went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored, three stolen bases and a walk; Marcos Paredez drove in two runs; Austen Raines doubled and drove in three runs; Escovedo walked three times, scored and drove in a run; and Braxton Sizenbach scored twice.

The second-place Steers (17-7, 7-3) visit Levelland at 7 p.m. Thursday.

COAHOMA 10

SONORA 3

SONORA – Ky Kemper led Coahoma’s 19-hit attack by going 5-for-5 in a win over Sonora in District 5-3A action.

Kemper also had a triple, had two RBI and scored two runs to lead the Bulldogs at the plate. Kemper also got the win on the mound after he allowed three runs (two earned) on eight hits and two walks to go with six strikeouts over six innings.

Kobe Cervantes was 3-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored, while Billy Bailey was 3-for-5 with and RBI and two runs scored.

Coahoma (8-7, 3-1) next hosts Reagan County at 7 p.m. Thursday to begin the second round of district play.

DISTRICT 2-6A SOFTBALL STANDINGS

District Overall

W L W L

Frenship 9 1 18 7

Midland 7 2 25 6

Odessa 6 4 11 8

Abilene 5 4 14 8

Permian 3 7 16 14

SA Central 2 7 12 11

Legacy 1 8 13 18

Tuesday’s scores

Odessa High 3, Legacy 0; Midland High 14, Odessa Permian 3; Abilene High 9, Wolfforth Frenship 0; San Angelo Central was open

Thursday’s games

Legacy at Midland High; Abilene High at Odessa High; Odessa Permian at San Angelo Central; all games at 6:30 p.m.; Wolfforth Frenship is open