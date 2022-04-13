ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

A small tent camp in Sri Lankan city becomes focus of national protests

By Uditha Jayasinghe, Devjyot Ghoshal
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IdntS_0f7XH2Qt00
Demonstrators sit in a protest area, dubbed the Gota-Go village, where people are gathering in opposition to Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa near the Presidential Secretariat, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 11, 2022. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

COLOMBO, April 12 (Reuters) - On a patch of grass near Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's office in the commercial capital Colombo, around two dozen tents have been erected in a small but growing camp that is becoming the focal point of national protests.

Thousands of people have taken to the streets nearby and across the country in recent days to call for Rajapaksa to step down, venting their anger at soaring inflation and lengthy power cuts caused by the spiralling economic crisis.

On a handwritten board next to the tents, not far from the colonial-era presidential building adjoining Colombo's water front, stands the sign: "Gota-Go Village".

The slogan "Gota go back," also referring to Gotabaya, is being chanted at demonstrations sweeping Sri Lanka, in an unprecedented public outcry that has brought together people of different faiths, ethnicities and social groups.

Close to the protest camp on Monday evening, a group of Christian nuns in white habits walked past a police barricade, atop which 11 protesters sat chanting. One held a poster saying "Our Govt Failed Us".

A short distance away, three Buddhist monks in bright saffron robes stood amid the crowd.

'OUR ONLY HOPE'

At the edge of a lawn, behind some tents, around 30 Muslim men sat in two lines to break their Ramadan fast.

Farzana F. Haniffa, a professor of sociology at the University of Colombo, said the protest site had become a space where all Sri Lankans could come together in a rare show of unity.

One common cause was anger at what protesters said was economic mismanagement by the Rajapaksa family.

Mahinda Rajapaksa, the president's elder brother, serves as prime minister and their younger brother, Basil, was finance minister until recently.

The administration says it is doing what it can to drag Sri Lanka out of a crisis that has left it unable to buy fuel and medicine and struggling to pay its debts.

Some protesters said they would only leave if the Rajapaksas stepped down. Mahinda Rajapaksa said in a televised address that the protests were hampering attempts to improve the situation.

Walking around barefoot early on Tuesday, after another night of heavy rain, Mary Suwen was rearranging tents that her husband had brought in from his adventure tourism business.

"The country is in a crisis so you can't stay at home," said Suwen, 27, a civil engineer.

"We need to pressure them," she said, talking of the Rajapaksas. "They need to be accountable to the people."

Gagana Atapattu, 22, said he was part of the election campaign that brought Gotabaya Rajapaksa to power in 2019, but now regretted working for him.

"I'm now suffering for what I did," he said, as he helped to manage donations of food, water and other supplies that Sri Lankans were bringing to be stored in large open tents.

Among those donating was Y.C. Kanthi, who waited in a long queue for fuel and then drove 15 km (9 miles) to deliver a pile of buns stuffed with caramelised onions for the protesters.

"I gave a special order to a nearby bakery and had them made for these youngsters," said Kanthi, 53. "They are our future, they are our only hope out of this mess."

Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe and Devjyot Ghoshal; Editing by Mike Collett-White and Janet Lawrence

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
KEYT

Sri Lankan leader seeks IMF help as economic crisis deepens

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s president says his government is in discussions with the International Monetary Fund, other agencies and countries on deferring loan repayments. He also requested people’s support by limiting electricity and fuel consumption to cope with the worst economic crisis in memory. In his televised address, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa asked the nation not to be discouraged and have faith in his steps to salvage the situation. His appeal comes amid widespread public anger at the severe shortages of essential goods including medicine, cooking gas, fuel and daily power cuts. His government’s decision to deal with the IMF marks a policy shift after it had resisted calls to seek the agency’s help. Sri Lanka’s usable foreign reserves are said to be less that $400 million.
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mahinda Rajapaksa
Person
Gotabaya Rajapaksa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rajapaksa Family#Protest#Christian#Buddhist#Muslim#The University Of Colombo#Sri Lankans
GV Wire

LA ‘March for Justice’ to Protest Saudi Mass Beheadings

The Shia Muslim Council of Southern California has scheduled a March for Justice on Saturday to protest the mass beheading of 81 people on March 12 by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the largest such mass execution in the nation’s history, according to the council. Although some of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Sri Lanka
NewsBreak
Protests
Reuters

Sri Lankan shares rise as country seeks help from IMF

March 18 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended higher on Friday for the first time in five sessions after the troubled island nation sought help from the International Monetary Fund to solve the country’s economic crisis. * The CSE All-Share index rose 1.28% to 10,353.83 points. The index still...
WORLD
Reuters

Sri Lankan shares rise for second session

March 21 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares rose broadly on Monday, extending gains from the previous session after the troubled island nation sought help from the International Monetary Fund. * The CSE All-Share index rose 0.66% to 10,421.74 points, with financial and consumer stocks gaining the most. * The index...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Guatemala Detains Dozens of Migrants, Mostly Cubans, in Boats Heading to U.S.

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - Guatemala's migration institute said on Tuesday it found two boats transporting 50 Cuban migrants and two Honduran migrants trying to reach the United States illegally by sea. The boats were discovered on Monday night by the National Defense Navy in the area of ​​Rio Dulce, a...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Reuters

403K+
Followers
314K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy