Softball Roundup — Denison's Hamilton throws no-hitter

McKINNEY — Ashlinn Hamilton threw a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts and three walks and was 2-for-3 with a double, walked, drove in a run and scored twice as the third-place Denison Lady Yellow Jackets defeated McKinney North, 9-0, in five innings in District 10-5A action.

Hannah Grinspan was 3-for-4 with four RBI, Jewel Hiberd was 2-for-4 with a homer, double and scored three times, Katelynn Martinez was 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored, Camryn Nixon was 2-for-3, walked and scored, Alicia Bohannon singled and drove in three and Autumn Mitchell doubled, walked and scored for Denison (18-8, 7-4), which hosts first-place Prosper Rock Hill on Thursday.

Maggie Olsen, Bella Hickman and Kelsey Sommers walked for McKinney North (3-19, 1-10).

Lovejoy 6, Sherman 5

In Sherman, Addey Kuhn was 2-for-3 with a double, drove in a run and scored twice during sixth-place Sherman’s loss against fifth-place Lovejoy in 10-5A action.

Marissa Wells doubled, walked twice and scored, Natalie Rodriguez singled and walked, Ava Gibson and Libby Cernero doubled and Madison Jarvis drove in a run for Sherman (7-18, 3-8), which travels to The Colony on Thursday.

Elliott Pomeroy was 2-for-3 with two RBI and scored for Lovejoy (11-14, 6-5).

District 9-4A

Van Alstyne 11, Aubrey 8 (11)

In Van Alstyne, Callie Hunter’s bases-clearing double in the bottom of the 11th inning lifted fifth-place Van Alstyne over first-place Aubrey in district action.

Kelsie Adams was 4-for-6 with a double, drove in a run and scored twice, Rylee Adams was 2-for-4, walked twice and scored twice, Tess Cutler was 2-for-5 with two RBI and scored, Jenna Pharr was 2-for-6, drove in a run and scored, Madi Thomas was 2-for-5 and scored twice and Avery Jennings tripled, walked twice, drove in a run and scored for Van Alstyne (15-7, 4-5), which hosts Anna on Friday.

Jaden Wheeler was 3-for-6 with three RBI and scored for Aubrey (18-5, 8-2).

District 10-3A

S&S 17, Callisburg 1 (4)

In Callisburg, Kyra Davis was 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and scored twice as S&S run-ruled Callisburg in district action.

Ashlynn Fowler was 3-for-3 with a home run, doubled, walked, drove in three and scored three times, Brenna Howard was 3-for-4 with a double, three RBI and scored twice, Bri Fowler was 3-for-4 with two doubles, drove in a run and scored three times, Harlee Wooten was 2-for-4 with a double, drove in a run and scored twice and Dara Muller drove in two and earned the win for S&S (8-12, 3-8), which hosts Paradise on Thursday.

Ashton Huddleston walked and scored for Callisburg (6-15, 0-11).

Whitesboro 11, Valley View 1 (5)

In Whitesboro, Karley Wolf was 3-for-3 and a homer shy of the cycle, walked, drove in two, scored twice and allowed a run on three hits with eight strikeouts and no walks as Whitesboro clinched the outright district championship with a run-rule victory against fourth-place Valley View.

Melanie Baldwin was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and scored twice, Olivia Hildebrand singled, walked twice, drove in a run and scored twice, Bradi Gallaway doubled and scored three times and Addisen McBride singled, drove in a run and scored for Whitesboro (14-9, 11-0), which hosts Boyd on Friday.

Elyssa Clark homered for Valley View (15-8, 6-5).